Get to Know Lightning Prospect Conor Geekie

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s next generation of talent is starting to take shape. While Michigan standout and first-round pick Isaac Howard has been the talk for a couple of years now, forward Conor Geekie has now joined the ranks.

Geekie was drafted the same year as Howard (2022) but 20 spots ahead of him at 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes. The Lightning acquired Geekie from the Utah Hockey Club in the Mikhail Sergachev trade, and he instantly became part of the organization’s long-term plans.

Geekie’s Background

First, he is the younger brother of Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie. Both are forwards, but the younger Geekie is poised to reach an even greater level in the NHL. So far, he has two professional games on his resume – two playoff games for the Tuscon Roadrunners in which he had zero points – so we’ll look at his junior career to give Lightning fans a better idea of his background and what he can bring to the table.

Geekie was drafted second overall by the Winnipeg ICE of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2019. He was just 14 years old.

“Conor is just such an athlete, multi-sport athlete still,” former ICE general manager Matt Cockell said when Geekie was drafted. “He’s developing and is going to have a great release, great vision. He sees the ice tremendously well, has a big frame and we’re excited to add him to our team” (from “WHL DRAFT: Ice draft Savoie first-overall, trade up to take Manitoba’s Geekie with second pick,” Winnipeg Sun, May 2, 2019).

Conor Geekie pictured with the Arizona Coyotes after being drafted (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his first “full” season in 2020-21 – shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic – Geekie tallied 23 points in 24 games. The only rookie to do better was Connor Bedard – not bad when the future consensus first-overall pick is the only player ahead of you.

Every season after, Geekie averaged over a point per game. In 2023-24, he had his breakout year with 43 goals and 56 assists in 55 games split between the Wenatchee Wild (the ICE relocated that season) and the Swift Current Broncos. After that season, Geekie opted to sign his entry-level contract.

He represented Canada in the World Juniors in January. In five games, he had two goals and three points; a respectable performance for his first time on the world stage.

He was pleasantly surprised to be acquired by the Lightning. “It was crazy. I was literally just laying in bed and got the phone call,” Geekie said of finding out about the trade. “I kind of was a little star-struck at first” (from “New Lightning top prospect Conor Geekie hopes to make leap to NHL,” Tampa Bay Times, July 2, 2024). He also said he’s looking forward to being part of the action in Tampa Bay: “If you look at Tampa and what they’re doing and what they’re bringing in, I’m excited to kind of be a part of everything.”

Geekie Will Benefit From Joining the Lightning

The Lightning will benefit from having a top prospect who has a strong offensive upside and makes good use of his size. However, he’ll likely start with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). This will give him the chance to develop further and adapt to the professional level. Despite being an 11th-overall pick, he was considered a project at the time of the draft. He had solid offensive ability and stick-handling skills, but he needed work on his skating and defense. While he has come a long way since then, and the numbers show it, there’s no need to rush him.

Geekie is now a member of a team known for their ability to develop talent. The Lightning have been making the most of their mid-round picks, and now they get to work that magic with a blue-chip prospect. He might make sending him to the AHL a tough choice after developmental camp, training camp, and the preseason, but the focus will be on his long-term development. The reward is that high.

After many years, the Lightning now have the next generation of stars in the making. Geekie is expected to be part of that next core that will bring another Stanley Cup to Tampa Bay.