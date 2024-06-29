Lightning Trade Mikhail Sergachev to Utah

In the heat of draft season, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Utah Hockey Club worked out a stunning trade. The Lightning have traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Utah in exchange for forward Conor Geekie, defenseman JJ Moser, a 2025 second-round pick (originally the Toronto Maple Leafs’) and a 2024 seventh-round (199th) pick.

A Day 2 blockbuster!



Tampa Bay has acquired Conor Geekie, JJ Moser, 199th overall in 2024, and a 2025 2nd-round pick from Utah Hockey Club for Mikhail Sergachev#GoBolts | #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/vZzccxRM0L — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) June 29, 2024

Utah will take on all of Sergachev’s cap hit – $8.5 million until the 2030-31 season. The new NHL franchise made a move to bolster their defense and get another name ahead of their inaugural season to get the new fan base excited. Meanwhile, the former back-to-back Stanley Cup champions clear some much-needed cap space and restock some draft choices.

Sergachev spent a good chunk of 2023-24 on the long-term injury reserve (LTIR). In 34 regular-season games, he had two goals and 17 assists for 19 points.

Geekie was drafted 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes. He has signed his entry-level contract and will be heading to professional hockey in 2024-25. In 205 NHL games, Moser has 16 goals and 56 assists for 72 points. He has played at least 80 games in the last two seasons.