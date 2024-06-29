San Jose Sharks Draft Leo Sahlin Wallenius 53rd Overall

With the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Leo Sahlin Wallenius from the Vaxjo Lakers HC J20 of the Swedish J20 Nationell

About Leo Sahlin Wallenius

If you’re looking for one of the top-scoring blueliners from the 2024 NHL Draft Class, look no further than Leo Sahlin Wallenius. The Swedish defenseman is one of the best skaters in this draft class, and he has an offensive instinct that will turn heads up and down the ice. This was on full display during the 2024 season, when he posted 42 points in 43 games played in the Swedish minor leagues. He’s also a leader who’s worn the “C” for Team Sweden at events like the U18 Five Nations Cup.

Even if his defensive game is still developing, there’s reason to believe that his offensive upside might hide a very solid defender underneath. This should perk the ears of NHL general managers, as there’s potential for him to become a smooth-skating two-way defenseman who chips in on the powerplay and penalty kill.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

All of Sahlin Wallenius’ skills were on display at the U18 Five Nations Cup in February where he wore the “C” for Team Sweden and finished with seven points in four games. He was all over the ice using his skating and playmaking to lead the rush and set up his teammates for high-danger scoring chances. Similar to Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2023, his instincts and hockey IQ are next-level when it comes to anticipating and knowing when to jump into the play or take a risk in the offensive zone.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

During that tournament, Sahlin Wallenius also showcased his defensive chops with smart stickwork and positioning both in his own zone and in transition. He could turn into an elite top-four two-way defender in the mould of Miro Heiskanen, who he models his game after. His teammates also appreciate what he does in the offensive zone as he demands attention and gives them more room to work…

When it comes to weaknesses, Sahlin Wallenius has said himself that he needs to work on his shot to become more dangerous on the power play and be more clean defending when the play goes the other way. Scouts have also noted that he sometimes holds onto the puck for too long before taking a shot. As evidenced by the goal column, that hasn’t held him back, but when he gets to the next level with forwards and defenders who are quicker and have better anticipation, most of his shots will either get blocked or tipped out of play.

How This Affects the Sharks’ Plans

If there’s a risk worth taking, it’s on an offensively gifted defenseman with room to grow into his game. Sure, Sahlin Wallenius might not be a star in the waiting for the Sharks, but he’s a perfect piece that can round out their defensive corps for years to come.

Yes, there are some concerns about his size and ability to translate his offensive instincts to the NHL, but these risks come with most young blueliners with his toolkit. With the right pathway forward, he could become a top-four defenseman for the Sharks, while giving their blueline needed skill to take them over the top.

He will need to spend some time developing his ability and likely play a few years in the American Hockey League to get to his full potential, but that investment will be well worth it should those steps be taken. Plus, even if he peaks at a great offensively-minded defenseman, there’s still a spot for a player like this on the Sharks’ roster in a specialized bottom-pairing role. Overall, there’s a lot of potential for this pick to be a big win.