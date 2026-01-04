3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 3-1 Loss to the Hurricanes

On Sunday, Jan. 4, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Carolina Hurricanes. While this was the first time the Devils hosted the Hurricanes, it was their second meeting of the season, following the Devils’ opening game of the 2025-26 season in Carolina on Oct. 9. The Hurricanes were the better team in this matchup, walking away with a 3-1 win. They currently have a two-game lead in the season series.

Mercer with the Devils’ Only Goal

The Hurricanes took an early lead in the first period, scoring not even a minute in. Just a minute and change later, Dawson Mercer took a hooking penalty. The Devils managed to kill it off successfully. Five minutes after his penalty, Mercer gained a redemption chance.

New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Jonas Siegenthaler gained control of the puck in the Hurricanes’ zone and passed it to Arseni Gritsyuk in the neutral zone. He skated up to the net and took a shot, but Brandon Bussi was there to make the save. Gritsyuk picked up the rebound and skated it around the back of the net. He passed it to Mercer, who was in front of the net. He took a shot and launched the puck past the goal line for the Devils’ first goal of the game.

With this goal, Mercer broke a 17-game goalless drought, as he last scored on Nov. 29 against the Philadelphia Flyers. He recorded an assist on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth, so he is now on a two-game point streak. Ahead of this game, he was one assist away from his 100th career NHL assist. While this would have been great for him to accomplish, certainly, he’s more content with a goal tonight.

Devils Penalty Kill Held Strong

While the Devils unfortunately only scored the one goal, thanks to Mercer, there were some strengths in the team’s performance. The Devils took three penalties, including the one mentioned above by Mercer. New Jersey did not allow a single extra-man advantage goal from the Hurricanes. They managed to keep Carolina at bay and perform to the best of their ability.

Related: Hurricanes Defeat Devils 3-1 in Metropolitan Division Matchup

Unfortunately, on the other side of things, the Devils’ power-play unit couldn’t come out strong on their five extra-man opportunities. Special teams played a big part in this game for both teams, but luckily, the Devils managed to keep the Hurricanes from scoring on the power play.

Luke Hughes’ Performance Struggles Shouldn’t Define Him

It’s hard not to address the elephant in the room when it comes to this game. Yes, Luke Hughes scored on his own net twice. However, that did not warrant the booing that came every time he touched the puck after the first goal.

Captain Nico Hischier wasn’t supposed to come out to speak to the media following the game, but he made a surprise appearance. When asked about what Hughes faced in this game, Hischier said, “We stand behind him. It’s a game of mistakes; mistakes happen. He’s obviously not happy about his game, but there’s more to come; he’s going to learn from that, and I know he will. We’re here to support him, and that’s what good teams do.”

Jake Allen also spoke on Hughes’ performance, stating, “I’ve made so many mistakes to count, I’ve had people boo me, which I don’t think he deserved. He’s a kid that made two mistakes in a hockey game; whoever doesn’t make mistakes, I’d love to meet ya.”

To have the captain come out and speak on Hughes’ performance, when he was not supposed to, speaks volumes to the kind of person Hischier is and the kind of player Hughes is. As Hischier said, it’s a game of mistakes, which, unfortunately, are bound to happen. One bad game does not determine a player’s worth, and definitely doesn’t deserve to be taunted by the hometown crowd.

Allen’s support of Hughes was also a necessary confidence boost Hughes should receive. His whole team is rallying behind him; he’s going to be okay.

Hughes also spoke to his performance and the booing, stating, “It is what it is, it’s part of sports. Obviously, I made a couple of mistakes tonight, and I need to be better.” At least he’s taking accountability and stating he’s going to be a better player by the time the next game rolls around. Surely, he will do everything he can to ensure that.

Devils Head on the Road

The Devils will be back in action on Long Island when they take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Jan. 6.