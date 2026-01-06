Devils’ Ondrej Palat Named to Team Czechia’s Olympic Roster

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, the NHL announced more 2026 Olympic rosters, including Team Czechia. New Jersey Devils forward Ondrej Palat received the honor of representing his home country.

Palat has been in the NHL circuit for a while, as this is his 14th season. So far this season with the Devils, he has played in all 42 games and has recorded eight points, including two goals and six assists. He has flexed between the top-six and bottom-six forward grouping.

Unlike most players getting named to Olympic rosters, Palat has already represented his home country. The last time the Olympics held a men’s tournament with NHL players was back in 2014, 12 years ago. Palat had the honor of representing his country in these games. He played in four games but did not record any points.

He most recently represented Czechia at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in the 2023-24 season. He played in 10 games and scored three goals, and recorded three assists for a total of six points, which helped his team win the gold medal.

Palat is an older player, at age 34. After this season, he only has one more year left on his contract with the Devils. As the Winter Olympics are only held every four years, this could be his last chance to represent his home country at the Olympic level.

Congratulations to Ondrej Palat for making Team Czechia’s Olympic roster!

The men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament will take place in Milan, Feb. 11-22.