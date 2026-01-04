Islanders Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Horvat, Sorokin, Schaefer and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the New York Islanders and their schedule for the week of Jan. 4–11.

Bo Horvat’s Injury Blow

The most significant news is the loss of top center Bo Horvat. He exited the New Year’s Day game against the Utah Mammoth with a lower-body injury after a collision and is expected to miss at least a week. Horvat leads the team with 21 goals and 33 points, and his absence leaves a massive hole in the top six just as the playoff race tightens.

Ilya Sorokin’s Return to the Crease

After missing time with a nagging injury since mid-December, star goaltender Ilya Sorokin has returned to the lineup. He dressed as the backup for the Jan. 3 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and is expected to start against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Jan. 6. Getting him back to elite form is critical for the Islanders’ stability.

Rookie Phenom Matthew Schaefer

Young defenseman Matthew Schaefer continues to make history. He recently became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach 10 career goals and 25 career points. His offensive production from the blue line has been a bright spot for the team. He scored the overtime goal against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Tight Playoff Race

The Islanders are sitting 2nd in the Metropolitan Division (23-15-4 record), but the margin for error is slim. They are coming off a tough 7-2 loss to the Mammoth on New Year’s Day and a hard-fought overtime win against Toronto on Jan. 3, making this upcoming week crucial for maintaining their standing.

Islanders Schedule Jan 4 – 11

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Tue, Jan 6 7:30 PM New Jersey Devils UBS Arena (Home) Thu, Jan 8 8:00 PM Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena (Away) Sat, Jan 10 8:00 PM Minnesota Wild Grand Casino Arena (Away)

