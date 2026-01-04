Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Stars – 01/04/26

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (22-13-6) at STARS (25-9-7)
2 p.m. ET; Victory+ TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc — Phillip Danault — Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Adam Engstrom — Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Owen Beck, Sam Montembeault
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Mike Matheson (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate.
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Jamie Benn
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Remi Poirier
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Casey DeSmith, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
DeSmith, a goalie, was granted leave from Dallas to attend to a personal family matter on Saturday. Poirier was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League to back up for Oettinger.
