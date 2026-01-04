Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Stars – 01/04/26

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (22-13-6) at STARS (25-9-7)

2 p.m. ET; Victory+ TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc — Phillip Danault — Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Adam Engstrom — Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Owen Beck, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Mike Matheson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate.

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Jamie Benn

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Remi Poirier

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Casey DeSmith, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

DeSmith, a goalie, was granted leave from Dallas to attend to a personal family matter on Saturday. Poirier was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League to back up for Oettinger.

