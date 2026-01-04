Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Blue Jackets – 01/04/26

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (19-12-9) at BLUE JACKETS (18-16-6)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, SNW, SN1

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Yegor Chinakhov
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Ville Koivunen

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Silovs may start. Skinner made 11 saves in a 4-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Malkin, a forward, skated Friday but did not travel to Detroit. He has missed the past 14 games.

Latest for THW:

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov — Cole Sillinger — Danton Heinen
Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zachary Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Brendan Smith (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report:

Greaves made 32 saves in a 5-1 win vs. Buffalo on Saturday. The last time the Blue Jackets had a back-to-back on Dec. 28 and 29, Greaves played both games. … Monahan, a forward, is expected to miss a fourth consecutive game.

Latest for THW:

