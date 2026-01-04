3 Takeaways From the Torrent’s 3-2 Shootout Win Over the Sceptres

On Saturday, Jan. 3, the Seattle Torrent and the Toronto Sceptres faced off at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario. This game was a part of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour. With a PWHL logo down in the neutral zone, the two teams squared off in front of 16,012 people, packing the stands to support women’s hockey.

The game was evenly matched, with both teams scoring two goals during regulation. The game went into overtime, and finally, a shootout to determine the winner. Only the Torrent scored here, ensuring a 3-2 win, and their first-ever shootout victory.

Carpenter Joins the Elite 50 Points Club

Alex Carpenter’s goal late in the third period not only tied the game for the Torrent, but it also made history.

Seattle Torrent (Photo credit: PWHL)

With four minutes left in regulation, Anna Wilgren had the puck at the blue line. She sent it around the boards, where Julia Gosling picked it up by the net. She skated to the faceoff circle and fired a shot, but Raygan Kirk made the initial save. The rebound found Carpenter in the opposing faceoff circle, where she took a shot to tie the game.

With this goal, Carpenter recorded her 50th PWHL point, joining the ranks of Marie-Philip Poulin and Daryl Watts. Carpenter spent her first two PWHL seasons with New York, where she recorded a total of 43 points. She was selected by Seattle during the PWHL Executive Signing window for the expansion draft. With eight games under her belt with the Torrent, she has recorded seven points via five goals and two assists. Carpenter continues to be a skilled hockey player, and her performance in this game demonstrated that.

Schroeder Held Her Own

Corinne Schreoder earned her first start since Dec. 21, and she did a fantastic job of keeping her team in the game. She recorded a .931 save percentage (SV%), her highest so far this season. She blocked 27 of 29 shots the Sceptres took, and blocked all four of their attempts in the shootout.

Related: Torrent Beat Sceptres 3-2 in a Shootout in Hamilton

The Torrent has proven that their goaltending system will alternate between Schroeder and Hannah Murphy, avoiding overplaying one or the other. Although Murphy started for the Torrent’s two games between this one and her last start, Schroeder was ready for the challenge. She showed no signs of exhaustion or rust and played like the elite goaltender many know her to be.

Wilgren With the Shootout Winner for the Torrent

Wilgren not only recorded her third assist of the season off of Carpenter’s goal during regulation, but she also was the shootout winner for Seattle.

After Hannah Bilka went first, Wilgren was up second. She skated up to Kirk, and as she got right in front of her, she maneuvered the puck to the side to stick it right into the open space Kirk allowed for the second shootout goal. Both Bilka and Carpenter went in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, but couldn’t connect. Thankfully for the Torrent, the Sceptres didn’t score in any round, making sure the Torrent walked away with the win.

Wilgren was also selected by Seattle during the PWHL Expansion Draft. The young defender spent her rookie campaign last season with the Montreal Victoire, where she recorded nine points in 30 games. Her shootout goal was some impressive footwork and stick work for a defender. Julia Gosling was asked about Wilgren’s shootout attempt and stated, “Oh yeah, she’s practicing at the end of practice all the time. She’s got some good hands. We were pumped for that.” The practice definitely paid off.

Torrent Continue on the Road

The Torrent will continue making their way to the East Coast, where they will take on the Boston Fleet on Wednesday, Jan. 7.