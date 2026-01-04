Jets Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Losing Streak, Defensive Collapses and More

The Winnipeg Jets are currently navigating a turbulent stretch of their 2025–26 season. The team finds itself at the bottom of the NHL amid a significant slump. Here are the Jets’ key storylines and schedule for the upcoming week of Jan. 4-11.

Nine-Game Losing Streak

The most pressing story is the Jets’ current nine-game skid. Their most recent loss came on Saturday, Jan. 3, in a 4–2 defeat against the Ottawa Senators. This streak has severely damaged their playoff hopes, dropping them to last in the NHL with a record of 15-21-4 (34 points).

Defensive Collapses

The team has struggled to hold leads. A prime example occurred on New Year’s Day against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where the Jets blew a three-goal lead to eventually lose 6–5. This inability to close out games has been a recurring theme during their slump. Hopes of a win are hanging on the four-game home streak coming up this week.

Olympic Bright Spots

Despite the team’s struggles, individual talent is being recognized. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Kyle Connor were recently named to the United States men’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Defenseman Josh Morrissey has been named to Team Canada’s roster, but forward Mark Scheifele was left disappointed when the list was announced.

Health Status

On a positive note, the Jets are relatively healthy compared to other teams. Key players like Josh Morrissey have remained in the lineup despite minor bumps, and the daily injury report has recently been described as “empty” or minimal.

Jets Schedule Jan. 4 – 11

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Venue Jan. 6 Tuesday Vegas Golden Knights 7:00 PM Canada Life Centre Jan. 8 Thursday Edmonton Oilers 7:00 PM Canada Life Centre Jan. 9 Friday Los Angeles Kings 7:00 PM Canada Life Centre Jan. 11 Sunday New Jersey Devils 1:00 PM Canada Life Centre

