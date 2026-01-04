Blackhawks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Bedard, Nazar and More

Here is the upcoming schedule and the key storylines for the Chicago Blackhawks for the week of Jan. 4–12.

The Return of Connor Bedard?

The biggest storyline surrounding the team remains the status of superstar Connor Bedard. Bedard was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) in mid-December with a shoulder injury and was ruled out “until January”. With the calendar now turned to 2026, fans and management are anxiously awaiting his re-evaluation and return to the lineup.

He is currently listed as out until at least Jan. 12, but the team emphasized this week that there is no clear return date even though he has returned to skating. The offense has struggled significantly to generate high-danger chances in his absence.

Frank Nazar Sidelined

Compounding the injury issues, rookie forward Frank Nazar was placed on IR in late December with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss approximately four weeks. Losing both Bedard and Nazar simultaneously has put immense pressure on the team’s depth and veteran forwards like Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson to carry the offensive load.

Inconsistent Play & Defensive Struggles

The Blackhawks are trying to find their footing after a rough end to 2025. While they managed a morale-boosting shootout win against the Dallas Stars on New Year’s Day and another against the Washington Capitals (Jan. 3), recent losses include a competitive game against the New York Islanders (Dec. 30) and a blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 28. The defense continues to give up high goal totals, making goaltending performance critical for any chance of winning this week.

Trade Deadline Speculation Begins

As the team likely sits outside playoff contention, chatter is starting to heat up regarding veteran players on expiring contracts. Names like Nick Foligno (who just scored a shootout winner) and Connor Murphy are surfacing in early trade deadline discussions as assets the team could move for future capital.

Blackhawks Schedule Jan. 4 -12

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Notes Jan. 4 Sunday Vegas Golden Knights 6:00 PM Tough back-to-back after playing WSH on Saturday. Jan. 7 Wednesday St. Louis Blues 8:30 PM Central Division rivalry game; TNT Broadcast. Jan. 9 Friday Washington Capitals 7:00 PM Rematch from the Jan. 3 game. Jan. 10 Saturday @ Nashville Predators 7:00 PM Second back-to-back set of the week. Jan. 12 Monday Edmonton Oilers 7:30 PM Connor McDavid vs. Blackhawks.

