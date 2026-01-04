Avalanche Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Blackwood, Olympics and More

It looks like a busy and exciting time for the Colorado Avalanche as they kick off 2026. They are currently dominating the Central Division but are facing some new challenges in the net. Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 4 – 12, 2026.

Mackenzie Blackwood to Injured Reserve

The biggest news this week is the loss of goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) on Friday, Jan. 2, due to a lower-body injury. This is a significant blow, as Blackwood has been stellar this season with a 13-1-1 record and a league-leading 2.07 goals-against average. In his absence, Scott Wedgewood is expected to take the bulk of the starts, and the team has recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the Colorado Eagles (American Hockey League; AHL).

Olympic Roster Selections

The buzz around the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics is high, with eight Avalanche players officially selected to represent their countries.

Canada: Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Devon Toews.

USA: Brock Nelson.

Finland: Artturi Lehkonen, Joel Kiviranta.

Sweden: Gabriel Landeskog.

Czechia: Martin Necas.

Dominant Season Continue

The Avalanche have entered 2026 red-hot, boasting a league-best record (31-2-7). Nathan MacKinnon continues to lead the charge, sitting atop the league in goals (35), while Cale Makar leads all NHL defensemen in points. The team is currently finishing a tough road trip through the Southeast before returning to Ball Arena.

Roster Movement

Alongside the goalie shuffle, the Avs have recalled Taylor Makar (Cale’s younger brother) from the AHL. Forwards Gavin Brindley and Joel Kiviranta have been dealing with minor injuries, necessitating some lineup adjustments for the week ahead.

Avalanche Schedule Jan. 4 – 12

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Sun, Jan. 4 5:00 PM @ Florida Panthers Amerant Bank Arena Tue, Jan. 6 7:00 PM @ Tampa Bay Lightning Benchmark International Arena Thu, Jan. 8 9:00 PM vs. Ottawa Senators Ball Arena Sat, Jan. 10 4:00 PM vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Ball Arena Mon, Jan. 12 10:00 PM vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Ball Arena

