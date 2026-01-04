Penguins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Chinakhov, Zamula, Crosby and More

The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering a pivotal week in their 2025-26 campaign. Following a recent roster shake-up and a surge in performance, the team is balancing a push for the playoffs with significant future-focused moves. Here are the key storylines and team schedule for the week of Jan. 4-11.

Retooling on the Fly & Zamula Suspended

General manager Kyle Dubas has been aggressive in refreshing the roster with younger talent while keeping the team competitive.

The Penguins recently acquired forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets (in exchange for Danton Heinen and picks). He is expected to add speed and scoring depth to the middle six.

In a separate move, the Penguins swapped forward Philip Tomasino for defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers, further emphasizing a shift toward younger, high-upside forwards. However, according to Frank Seravalli, Zamula has been suspended by the Penguins organization for failure to report to his American Hockey League (AHL) assignment.

Sidney Crosby & The 2026 Olympics

With the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy approaching in February, the spotlight on Captain Sidney Crosby is intensifying. He is set to captain Team Canada, and his performance is being scrutinized not just for the Penguins’ success, but as a preview for the international stage. He remains an elite producer, currently on pace for another 90+ point season.

Playoff “Sleeper” Status

Despite entering the season with low expectations from the national media, the Penguins are currently in the thick of the Metropolitan Division race. They are being cited by analysts as a “sleeper” team, largely driven by an elite power play (operating at 29.6%) and a recent winning streak, including back-to-back wins against Detroit to start the new year.

Penguins Schedule Jan. 4 – 11

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Context Sun, Jan. 4 3:00 PM @ Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena First game vs. CBJ since the Chinakhov trade. Thu, Jan. 8 7:00 PM vs. New Jersey Devils PPG Paints Arena Crucial Metro Division matchup. Sat, Jan. 10 3:30 PM vs. Calgary Flames PPG Paints Arena Matinee home game; first half of a back-to-back. Sun, Jan. 11 5:00 PM @ Boston Bruins TD Garden Tough road test against an Atlantic Division rival.

