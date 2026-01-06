Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 01/06/26

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (22-16-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (19-15-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, HBO MAX
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Brad Marchand — Sam Bennett — Carter Verhaeghe
Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist — Luke Kunin — Jack Studnicka
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Uvis Balinskis
Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Tkachuk participated in an optional morning skate without a noncontact jersey for the first time this season, but Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there remains no timeline for the forward’s return.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — Mathew Knies
Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Easton Cowan — Nicolas Roy — Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan, Marshal Rifai
Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), Jake McCabe (lower body)
Status report:
Carlo will play for the first time since Nov. 13 when he sustained an ankle injury that required surgery and kept him out 23 games.
