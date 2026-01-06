NHL Morning Recap – January 6, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Jan. 5, 2026. Which saw the Washington Capitals host the Anaheim Ducks. As well as the Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

DUCKS 4 at CAPITALS 7

Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary

P2 12:56 – Alex Killorn (3) from Ross Johnston (10)

P2 14:12 – Jacob Trouba (7) from Troy Terry (27)

P3 9:22 – Beckett Sennecke (14) from Cutter Gauthier (20), Jackson LaCombe (18)

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P1 6:33 – Chris Kreider (14) from Olen Zellweger (11)

P1 15:56 – Justin Sourdif (6) from Connor McMichael (17), Matt Roy (12)

P1 18:58 – Sourdif (7) from McMichael (18)

P2 5:54 – Ryan Leonard (9) from Sourdif (9), McMichael (19)

P2 7:30 – Sourdif (8) from Leonard (16), McMichael (20)

P2 8:52 – Alex Ovechkin (16) from Martin Fehervary (10), John Carlson (22)

P3 18:46 – Carlson (9) from Nic Dowd (8), Fehervary (11) – Empty Net

P3 19:18 – Ovechkin (17) from Sourdif (10) – Empty Net

MAMMOTH 3 at RANGERS 2 – OT

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P2 12:38 – Dylan Guenther (21) from Ian Cole (11)

P3 6:15 – Michael Carcone (8) from John Marino (16)

OT 1:06 – Sean Durzi (2) from Nick Schmaltz (23), Lawson Crouse (10)

New York Rangers Scoring Summary

P2 8:29 – Alexis Lafreniere (9) from Mika Zibanejad (21), Artemi Panarin (29)

P2 16:36 – Vincent Trocheck (10) from Panarin (30), Zibanejad (22)

RED WINGS 5 at SENATORS 3

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P1 7:06 – Andrew Copp (6), unassisted

P1 13:51 – Dylan Larkin (22) from James van Riemsdyk (3), Alex DeBrincat (21)

P1 19:43 – van Riemsdyk (11) from Jacob Bernard-Docker (2), Albert Johansson (6)

P2 15:42 – Lucas Raymond (12) from J.T. Compher (10), van Riemsdyk (4)

P3 12:53 – Michael Rasmussen (6) from Simon Edvinsson (11)

The Detroit Red Wings celebrate after a goal scored by left wing James van Riemsdyk (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P2 7:33 – Claude Giroux (9) from Fabian Zetterlund (9), Jordan Spence (12)

P2 14:10 – Dylan Cozens (12) from Jake Sanderson (22), Tim Stutzle (25)

P3 6:55 – Brady Tkachuk (7) from Stutzle (26), Drake Batherson (23)

KRAKEN 5 at FLAMES 1

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary

P2 2:17 – Jacob Melanson (1) from Ryan Winterton (6)

P3 1:57 – Shane Wright (7) from Ben Meyers (4)

P3 5:12 – Vince Dunn (6) from Kaapo Kakko (9), Adam Larsson (7)

P3 17:25 – Frederick Gaudreau (4) from Chandler Stephenson (15) – Empty Net

P3 17:39 – Matty Beniers (7) from Jared McCann (5)

Calgary Flames Scoring Summary

P1 6:33 – Adam Klapka (4) from Ryan Lomberg (3), MacKenzie Weegar (13)

WILD 2 at KINGS 4

Minnesota Wild Scoring Summary

P3 5:55 – Jared Spurgeon (4) from Jonas Brodin (11), Nico Sturm (5)

P3 15:21 – Ryan Hartman (10) from Spurgeon (9), Brock Faber (15)

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P2 15:34 – Warren Foegele (6) from Brian Dumoulin (9), Jeff Malott (1)

P2 17:52 – Kevin Fiala (15) from Andrei Kuzmenko (7), Alex Turcotte (6)

P3 9:20 – Kuzmenko (9) from Dumoulin (10)

P3 18:21 – Adrian Kempe (15) from Alex Laferriere (10), Quinton Byfield (18) – Empty Net