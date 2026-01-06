Flyers Extend Christian Dvorak to 5-Year Contract

Off to a promising first half that has them sitting second in the Metropolitan Division in points percentage, the Philadelphia Flyers made a long-term commitment to a newly acquired center. Christian Dvorak signed a five-year contract worth $5.15 million annually with the team.

DONE DEAL FOR DVO. 📃✍️



We have agreed to terms with forward Christian Dvorak on a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $5.15M. https://t.co/0jLng32Pec — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 6, 2026

The first two years of the deal have a no-trade clause (NTC), the next two years have a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC), and the last year has no trade restriction.

Dvorak has been deployed as the Flyers’ second-line center this season and has piled up 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 39 games with a plus-8 rating. For a team that has had trouble finding help down the middle, the 29-year-old has played a big role in stabilizing things.

Of course, there’s the risk of regression here. Dvorak is playing some of the best hockey of his career, but will that be the case when he’s 35? The league’s rising cap should prevent this contract from ever becoming an albatross, but how the player ages will be monitored.