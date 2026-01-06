Melanson Scores First NHL Goal as Kraken Take Down Flames 5-1

On Monday, Jan. 5, the Calgary Flames hosted the Seattle Kraken for their second meeting of the 2025-26 season. The Flames won the first game with a final score of 4-2 on Dec. 18. This time, the Kraken are leaving the Scotiabank Saddledome with a 5-1 victory.

Game Recap

Just six minutes into the game, Ryan Lomberg skated the puck into the Flames’ zone and took a shot on net. Philipp Grubauer blocked the initial shot, but Adam Klapka was in front of the net to bat the rebound in.

Halfway into the first, Adam Larsson received a penalty for hooking Johnathan Huberdeau from behind. Huberdeau was awarded a penalty shot, but Grubauer made a pad save to deny him the chance.

Just two minutes into the second period, the Kraken tied up the game. The Flames failed to clear the puck from the Kraken’s zone as Ryan Winterton picked it up at the blue line. He circled back to the net and took a shot. Dustin Wolf made the save, and the rebound found Winterton again, so he took another shot. This time, it bounced to the opposite side of the net for Jacob Melanson. He elevated the puck into the net to score his first NHL goal.

Seattle Kraken right wing Jacob Melanson celebrates his goal with teammates against the Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Not even two minutes into the third, the Kraken took the lead for the first time in the game. Ben Meyers gained control of the puck off a bad pass by the Flames. He skated up the ice to the Kraken’s zone with Shane Wright flanking him. Although two Flames players were between them, Meyers passed to Wright. He got up close to the net and sent it home for a birthday goal.

Three minutes later, Vince Dunn gained control of the puck in Calgary’s zone. He passed it through center ice for Kaapo Kakko in the Kraken’s zone. Dunn skated in with speed, and Kakko dished a pass to him. As he got between the two faceoff circles, he took a shot and scored.

With four minutes left in the game, the Flames pulled Dustin Wolf to try and even the score. Chandler Stephenson gained control of the puck off a bad pass from the Flames and passed it to Frederick Gaudreau. From the Kraken’s zone, he fired the puck into the empty net.

Wolf entered the crease once more, but that didn’t stop the Kraken. Justin Kirkland gained control of the puck in Seattle’s zone and sent it around the boards. It found Jared McCann, and he passed it up to Matty Beniers, who was waiting near the net. His first shot bounced off Wolf’s pad, but he spun around and picked up the rebound. He sent the puck through Wolf’s legs and scored the fifth of the night for Seattle.

Next Up

The Kraken will head back to Seattle and host the Boston Bruins tomorrow, Jan. 6. The Flames will take on the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Jan. 7.