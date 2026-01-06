Mammoth Defeat Rangers With a Dramatic 3-2 OT Win

Monday night was a big one for the Utah Mammoth as they headed to Madison Square Garden for the final game of their New York road trip. In dramatic fashion, when they needed it most after a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, they pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers.

Related: Utah Mammoth Focused on Winning at Madison Square Garden Despite Excitement

It was an extremely good game put on by both teams. We saw physical plays, nice goals, and an emotional overtime winner to cap off the night. The Mammoth now head home with a 2-1-0 record in 2026, while the Rangers are left to pick up the pieces after a major blow to their team in the first period.

Game Recap

While the first period didn’t feature a lot of offense, it did have a lot of action. Matt Rempe was up to his usual antics early on. He ended up checking Kevin Stenlund near the middle of the ice around midway through the first period. Rempe’s actions didn’t go unnoticed. After shoving Daniil But down to the ice, the Mammoth rookie shoved the enforcer back, sparking what would be the beginning of their on-ice mix-ups.

Early on, Igor Shesterkin looked like he would be a difference maker in this one for the Rangers. However, trouble struck for the Rangers when JJ Peterka had a slight collision with him. Shesterkin went down, grabbing his leg, and needed help getting to the locker room. The incident forced Jonathan Quick into the game.

The Mammoth wouldn’t give Quick an easy start to the game. They ended up outshooting the Rangers 12-7 in the first period. Even Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan said the first period belonged to the Mammoth.

To start the second period, the Rangers fought back. After But collided with Quick, the goaltender went after him, and it started a whole line scrum. A couple of minutes later, Dylan Guenther took a tripping penalty to send the Rangers on the power play.

Halfway through the power play, Artemi Panarin slid the puck to Mika Zibanejad, who in turn passed it straight to Alexis Lafrenière. The former first overall pick tapped it into the net to score the first goal of the game to make it 1-0 Rangers.

Mika finds Laf on the doorstep 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dV5Cv18X7X — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 6, 2026

Four minutes later, Ian Cole set up Guenther on a breakaway. While he didn’t score on the first attempt, he managed to grab his own rebound and score to tie the game up. It was his fourth goal in the past three games.

During the final 10 minutes of the second period, But and Rempe still kept shoving each other. But kept at it though, getting some good opportunities to score. His resistance and ability to stay with the play were something Mammoth head coach André Tourigny saw as a huge plus for the Mammoth during the game.

In the final couple of minutes, the Mammoth took another penalty. This time, it was Brandon Tanev for tripping and Alex Kerfoot for slashing, giving the Rangers a five-on-three power play. Once again, they capitalized. This time, it was Vincent Trocheck tipping in Panarin’s shot to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

To begin the third period, the Mammoth suffered an injury of their own. Guenther went down after a collision on the boards with Vladislav Gavrikov. Guenther got up on his own but went to the locker room. Clayton Keller doubled-shifted in Guenther’s place until he returned late in the period.

Six minutes into the period, Michael Carcone got past some of the Rangers’ defensemen and skated straight up to the net with Urho Vaakanainen on his back and slid the puck past Quick to tie the game at two. It was Carcone’s second straight game with a goal.

🗣️ Michael Carcone!



2-2 in New York City. pic.twitter.com/20WWvlAxf2 — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) January 6, 2026

The game stayed at two heading into the final couple of minutes before Sean Durzi took a hooking penalty late in the game. With the game on the line, the Mammoth held strong, killing off the penalty and getting some shots of their own before the period ended, sending the two teams to overtime.

In overtime, it only took a minute for the Mammoth to end it. Lawson Crouse grabbed the puck from a falling Durzi and slid it over to Nick Schmaltz. Schmaltz took a shot at the net, and Durzi finished it off for the overtime winner with the final score being 3-2 Mammoth.

Final shots were 26-24 in favor of the Mammoth. The Rangers did score twice on the power play on their four opportunities, while the Mammoth did not score on their lone power play.

The Mammoth now head home to start a seven-game homestand. It is their longest stretch of home games in the season. Now with a 20-20-3 record, they’ll take on the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday to start the seven-game span of games at the Delta Center.

Meanwhile, the Rangers fall to 20-18-6. They’ll host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday as they prepare to play three of their next four games at home before heading out west for a California road trip.