Sweden Holds Off Czechia 4-2, Wins Gold in 2026 World Juniors

The 2026 World Junior Championship came to a close with the gold medal game between Czechia and Sweden on Monday evening, Jan. 5. Both teams came into the game off big wins the prior day, and while both teams have won gold before, it’s been quite some time for either team since their last gold.

Love Härenstam was in the net for Sweden, while Michal Oršulák was in the net for Czechia. Sweden got on the board first and added to it in the second, so they had a 2-0 lead going into the third. Sweden added to their lead in the third and took the gold medal.

Game Recap

Sweden got on the board first with a shorthanded goal by Casper Juustovaara. Jack Berglund tallied the lone assist, which made it 1-0. That was the only goal of the period, and Sweden took the lead into the second.

Sweden added to their lead in the second with a goal on the power play by Victor Eklund. Berglund and Ivar Stenberg assisted him. That was the only goal of the second, and Sweden took the 2-0 lead into the final period.

Sweden forward Casper Juustovaara scores a short-handed goal on Czechia goalie Michal Orsulak in the final of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

Sweden extended their lead to 3-0 on a goal by Sascha Boumedienne. Stenberg and Viggo Björck assisted him. Czechia got on the board late in the third period with a goal from Adam Jiříček. Jakub Fibigr and Václav Nestrašil assisted him, which made it 3-1 in favor of Sweden.

Czechia scored again with a goal by Matěj Kubiesa that got his team within one. Fibigr and Vojtěch Čihař assisted him, which made it 3-2. Sweden added an empty net goal by Stenberg that sealed the win 4-2. Eklund and Björck assisted him.

With Sweden winning the gold medal and Czechia taking the silver, that officially ends this year’s tournament. The 2027 World Junior Championship will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, from Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027.