Canada Pulls Away in Third to Take Bronze Medal Over Finland in 2026 World Juniors

The 2026 World Junior Championship bronze medal game took place on Monday afternoon, Jan. 5, between Canada and Finland. Canada was coming off a rough loss to Czechia, while Finland lost to Sweden. Both teams looked to end their tournament experience with a win and head home on a high note.

Petteri Rimpinen was in the net for Finland, while Carter George was in the net for Canada. The game started out in favor of Canada, and although Finland tried to fight back, it wasn’t enough. Canada pulled away in the third period and took the win and the bronze medal.

Game Recap

Canada got on the scoreboard first with a goal by Sam O’Reilly. Michael Hage and Gavin McKenna assisted him, which made it 1-0. Finland answered back a couple of minutes later with a goal from Arttu Välilä. Heikki Ruohonen recorded the lone assist that made it 1-1. Canada responded with a goal by Braeden Cootes. Keaton Verhoeff and Liam Greentree assisted him, which made it 2-1.

Finland came back with a goal by Julius Miettinen. Lasse Boelius and Jasper Kuhta assisted him, which tied it 2-2. Canada took the lead again on a power play goal by Zayne Parekh. Hage and McKenna assisted him, which made it 3-2. That was the final goal of the period, and Canada took the lead into the second.

Canada got on the board first in the second period with a goal by Porter Martone. Tij Iginla and Parekh assisted him, which made it 4-2. Canada extended their lead a short time later with a power play goal by O’Reilly, his second goal of the game. McKenna and Hage assisted him, which made it 5-2.

Canada forward Tij Iginla, 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

Finland responded with a goal by Ruohonen that made it 5-3 in favor of Canada. Leo Tuuva recorded the lone assist. That was the final goal of the second period, and Canada took the lead into the third.

They extended their lead with a goal from McKenna. Hage registered the lone assist, which made it 6-3. That was the only goal of the third period, and Canada took the win.

With this win, Canada takes home the bronze medal, and Finland will finish in fourth. That was the end of the tournament for Canada and Finland, but Sweden and Czechia still had to play for gold later that night.