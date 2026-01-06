3 Takeaways From Canada’s Bronze Medal Win Over Finland at the World Juniors

Team Canada closed out the IIHF World Junior Championship with a strong response performance, defeating Finland 6–3 in the bronze medal game on Monday afternoon. While it wasn’t the colour Canada had hoped to play for earlier in the week, the group showed maturity, depth, and offensive firepower to leave the tournament with hardware.

From a fast-paced first period to a composed third, Canada dictated the game when it mattered most. Here are three takeaways from the bronze medal win — from Team Canada’s point of view.

Canada’s Power Play Was the Difference-Maker

If there was one clear separator in this game, it was special teams.

Canada finished 2-for-4 on the power play, while Finland went 1-for-3, and the timing of those goals completely swung momentum in Canada’s favour. Every time Finland clawed its way back into the game, Canada answered — often with the man advantage.

The scoring opened early when Sam O’Reilly struck just 1:10 into the first period, giving Canada a quick 1–0 lead and setting an aggressive tone. Finland responded, but Canada continued to press. Braeden Cootes restored the lead at 4:57 of the first, before Finland tied it again midway through the period.

Late in the opening frame, Canada’s power play went to work. Zayne Parekh buried a power-play goal at 18:44, sending Canada into the intermission up 3–2 — a goal that felt bigger than the scoreline suggested.

Canada defensemen Zayne Parekh shoots the puck against Finland in the third place game of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

That momentum carried into the second period. Just 1:47 in, Porter Martone finished a strong sequence to extend the lead to 4–2. Then came the knockout blow: O’Reilly’s second of the game, another power-play marker at 5:27, pushing Canada ahead 5–2 and forcing Finland to chase the game.

In a tournament where power plays often decide medal games, Canada’s execution under pressure stood out. The puck movement was sharp, the entries were clean, and the confidence never wavered.

Canada’s Offensive Depth Showed Up When It Mattered Most

One of the biggest questions surrounding this Canadian group throughout the tournament was whether the scoring would be too top-heavy. In the bronze medal game, that concern disappeared.

Canada got goals from six different players:

Sam O’Reilly (2)

Braeden Cootes

Zayne Parekh

Porter Martone

Gavin McKenna

That balance made life miserable for Finland’s defensive structure. Even when Canada wasn’t dominating possession, they capitalized on chances with efficiency and poise.

O’Reilly led the way with two goals and consistently won puck battles in key areas. Parekh continued to showcase why he’s viewed as one of the most dynamic offensive defencemen in the tournament, while Martone’s early second-period goal gave Canada breathing room when Finland was still within striking distance.

McKenna’s third-period goal at 13:35 iced the game, coming at a moment when Finland had trimmed the lead to 5–3 and was beginning to generate momentum. It was the type of response goal championship teams deliver — quick, decisive, and demoralizing.

For Canada, the takeaway is simple: this group didn’t rely on one line or one star. When the pressure was highest, contributions came from everywhere.

Canada Responded the Right Way After Disappointment

While the semifinal loss still lingered, Canada’s mental response in the bronze medal game said a lot about the group’s character.

The game wasn’t perfect. Finland pushed back, particularly in the first and second periods, getting goals from Arttu Valila, Julius Miettinen (power play), and Heikki Ruohonen. There were moments where Canada’s defensive coverage bent, and Finland generated quality chances.

But Canada never unraveled.

After each Finnish goal, Canada responded with structure and urgency. They finished with 34 shots on goal, matched Finland physically, and stayed disciplined with only six penalty minutes. Most importantly, they didn’t allow Finland to dictate tempo for extended stretches.

The third period was a prime example. Holding a two-goal lead, Canada didn’t sit back. They closed gaps, managed the puck effectively, and capitalized when Finland pressed — culminating in McKenna’s insurance marker.

In a tournament setting, finishing strong matters. Walking away with bronze isn’t the ultimate goal for Team Canada, but responding with professionalism and purpose reinforces the standard the program demands.

Final Thoughts

This bronze medal win won’t erase the disappointment of missing out on gold, but it does provide a meaningful conclusion to Canada’s World Juniors journey.

The power play delivered when it mattered, the offensive depth showed up in full force, and the group responded like a team that understands the weight of the jersey. For several players, this game served as a reminder of what international hockey demands — composure, execution, and resilience.

Canada leaves the World Juniors with a medal, valuable experience, and a clear reminder: even when the path doesn’t go as planned, how you finish still defines you.