NHL Rumors: Panthers, Maple Leafs, & MacKinnon Pitching Crosby

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the latest on the injury to Anthony Stolarz, and will Sam Bennett face any supplemental discipline for his hit on the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender? Meanwhile, insider Elliotte Friedman suggests that Nathan MacKinnon will start “working” on Sidney Crosby at the World Championships, trying to get him to come to the Colorado Avalanche. Finally, what have the Montreal Canadiens planned to improve the team in the offseason?

Bennett Won’t Face Supplemental Discipline

Chris Johnston of TSN reports, “Sam Bennett is not expected to face any supplemental discipline for his hit on Anthony Stolarz during last night’s game, per sources.” Darren Dreger added, “No supplemental discipline for Bennett. The Maple Leafs won’t be surprised. Nor will they focus on anything other than playing hard in Game 2 and trying to win the series. Meanwhile, Stolarz is resting. Could have an update later today.”

Stolarz was hospitalized after getting sick near the Toronto bench in Game 1 between the Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers. He was reportedly taken from the arena on a stretcher, and the concern that he suffered a severe concussion was front and center. He is out of the hospital now, but it’s too soon to know if he’ll have a shot at returning to the series. The Leafs will undoubtedly want to proceed cautiously with this.

Meanwhile, Bennett is enemy No. 1 in Toronto, and the Leafs will have to find the right line between sending a message and not losing sight of the end result.

Will Nathan MacKinnon Go to Work on Crosby at World Championships?

During the most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman discussed the offseason game plans for the Colorado Avalanche and looked specifically at the frustration being felt by Nathan MacKinnon. Friedman suggested that MacKinnon will immediately go to work and try to convince Sidney Crosby to leave the Penguins for the Avalanche.

Friedman explained that he feels sorry for Crosby and noted:

“… you know why? Because we found out Sunday he’s going to play for Canada at the world Championships,, and so is MacKinnon and you don’t think MacKinnon’s going to be all over Crosby about , ‘Hey, the NHL needs you in the playoffs. Pittsburgh just made a coaching change because Kyle Dubas and Mike Sullivan disagreed on the path from here. Sullivan wants to win sooner, Dubas sees more of a rebuild.’”

Friedman said he wasn’t joking about how much MacKinnon will be in Crosby’s ear, saying things like, ‘Why don’t you come to Colorado play with me and we rule the league from the Western Conference?’

Friedman added, “…and when he isn’t going to be saying it, he’s just going to be staring at Crosby burning holes in his head and Crosby’s going to know he’s just looking at me thinking we should be in Colorado together.”

Whether Crosby even considers the pitch isn’t known. But, with a potential rebuild in Pittsburgh and Mike Sullivan gone, one has to wonder how Crosby is feeling about his loyalties to the Penguins right about now.

What is The Offseason Plan for the Canadiens?

Montreal Canadiens executive Jeff Gorton is encouraged by his team’s progress but that doesn’t mean the team will sit on their hands this offseason and not try to improve the roster.

Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette cited Gorton, who said, “We’re not done. There’s a lot to do here.”

Gorton added:

“There’s a lot of areas we need to improve in to be a team that’s still playing now. We can defend better. We need more scoring. We need to be bigger. We want to be more competitive. There’s a lot there, and we’re far from a finished product. We want to build a team that can compete for a Stanley Cup every year. We’re getting there (but) we’re not quite there.” source – Canadiens’ season was ‘huge stepping-stone’ to future, Jeff Gorton says’ – Herb Zurkowsky – Montreal Gazette – 05/05/2025

He didn’t rule out using an offer sheet to fill a roster gap. While Mitch Marner fits the winger profile, his potential $15 million annual price tag in free agency may put him out of reach for the Canadiens.