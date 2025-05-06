Devils Sign Arseniy Gritsyuk to an Entry-Level Contract

On May 6, the New Jersey Devils announced that they have signed Arseniy Gritsyuk to a one-year, entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Gritsyuk was selected 5th overall by the Devils in the 2019 Draft. Since the 2020-21 season, Gritsyuk has played in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). For three seasons, he played for Avangard Omsk in Russia. He played in 117 games and recorded 70 points via 32 goals and 38 assists. In 2023-24, his contract ended with Avangard and he signed a two-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg, also in Russia. In the past two seasons with the team, Gritsyuk has played in 99 games, scoring 36 goals and recording 46 assists for a total of 82 points.

Gritsyuk was stellar in the KHL, appearing in the postseason every year he was in the league. In 2020-21, he played in three playoff games with Avangard. Despite not recording any points, he was part of the team that won the Gagarin Cup. In his other two appearances in the postseason with Avangard, he played in 24 games and recorded 14 points via nine goals and five assists. In the 2021-22 season, Gritsyuk also earned the Aleksei Cherepanov Award, which is awarded to the league’s top rookie. In the same year, he helped Russia win a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. In his two playoff appearances with SKA St. Petersburg, he played in 16 postseason games and recorded 11 points via five goals and six assists.

Gritsyuk played right wing in the KHL and shoots left-handed. His best performance in the KHL was 2024-25, when he recorded a total of 44 points. After spending five years in the KHL in his home country of Russia, he will finally join the NHL team that selected him in 2019. Hopefully, he can continue this performance peak with the Devils.