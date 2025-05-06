Oilers News & Rumours: Pickard, Bouchard, Regula, Skinner, Ekholm

The Edmonton Oilers were able to take out the Los Angeles Kings in the first round for a fourth consecutive season, defeating them this time around in six games, and will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. As they hope to make it back to the Western Conference Final and make a push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990, there have been some updates and rumours surrounding the team over the last little while. In the latest edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at a goaltending update, a new contract for Alec Regula, the status of Mattias Ekholm, and the lack of update on Evan Bouchard.

Oilers Starting Pickard, Not Skinner

Some fans were growing concerned that the Oilers had shifted back to Stuart Skinner for the second round, after he practiced in the starter’s net before the team headed down to Las Vegas. As of right now, and according to their morning skate, it seems as though Calvin Pickard will keep the net and remain between the pipes for the second round.

Related: Oilers Should Target Kuzmenko, Gavrikov if They Hit Free Agency

After Skinner had two rough games to start the postseason, Pickard helped the Oilers win four straight, posting a 2.93 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .893 save percentage (SV%). For someone who hasn’t played much playoff hockey, Pickard impressed many fans who are hoping he can continue to backstop them back to the Stanley Cup Final, and beyond.

Alec Regula Signs Two-Year Extension

The Oilers also announced they had re-signed pending restricted free agent (RFA) Alec Regula to a two-year, two-way extension, worth $775,000 annually.

Alec Regula, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Regula, who dealt with some injuries, didn’t play a game this season. In the 2023-24 season, he scored four goals and added 22 assists for 26 points through 55 games.

Mattias Ekholm Not Close to Returning

While the Oilers have done well without him, proving their depth is strong, they were hoping to have Mattias Ekholm back at some point in the second round. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look promising, as it was revealed that he was “doubtful” to play at all in the series against the Golden Knights.

Ekholm, who is 34 years old, scored nine goals and added 24 assists for 33 points through 65 games this season. He hasn’t played since April 11th, but before that, he hadn’t played since March 26th. His undisclosed injury has fans concerned he might miss the entirety of the postseason if the Oilers continue to make a push for the Stanley Cup Final, but for now, he isn’t close to returning.

One looming issue that fans are hoping gets resolved at some point is Evan Bouchard’s contract. He is a pending RFA who is looking at a massive pay raise on his upcoming extension. While the Oilers only have $9.41 million in cap space this offseason and can’t make any trades to raise that number just yet, the worry grows larger as the days go by. The understanding is that the two sides will discuss a new deal when the season is complete, but the fact that no updates have been given at all is starting to become a concern to fans.

As of right now, some fans are split down the middle on what to do with Bouchard. Some fans want him traded as soon as the season is over, and some want him to stay and extend for the rest of his career, but only if he takes a fair contract. Either way, right now, there is no movement on a potential extension.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.