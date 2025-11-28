Jets’ Prospect Milic to Make NHL Debut

Goaltender Thomas Milic will make his NHL debut Friday versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Milic, a 22 year old selected in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, has backed up Eric Comrie since Connor Hellebuyck underwent arthroscopic knee surgery but has yet to see any action. With the Winnipeg Jets having back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, he’s now getting the opportunity to make his first-career start.

Ready for Mili magic 🪄



Thomas Milic will make his @NHL debut today in Carolina!@Wawanesa | #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/N9HwEoDLmS — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 28, 2025

Milic is in his third professional season after a standout Western Hockey League career with the Seattle Thunderbirds. This season, he posted a 5-2-2 record, 2.14 goals against average, .921 save percentage, and one shutout with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League prior to being called up.

The Jets, 12-10-0 and currently outside the playoff picture, will attempt to snap their three-game losing streak today in the second game of their five-game Eastern Conference road trip.