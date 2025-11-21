Jets Hellebuyck Out 4-6 Weeks Due to Arthroscopic Knee Procedure

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will be out four-to-six weeks due to undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Friday morning.

Hellebuyck last played in the 4-3 shootout win over the Calgary Flames on Nov. 15, and there was no indication he was dealing with any sort of injury. This season, the 32 year old has an 8-6-0 record with a 2.51 goals against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%.)

May 15, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a shot by Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period in game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

Losing Hellebuyck — the reigning back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner and reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner — for that length of time is no less than a worst-case scenario for the Jets (12-7-0). They finally got healthy recently with Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti, and Dylan Samberg all returning over the past few weeks, but now will be without their heart-and-soul starter until potentially the new year. It will be up to Eric Comrie (4-1-0, 2.60 GAA, .908 SV%) to keep them afloat until then.

The Jets have called up Thomas Milic from the Manitoba Moose to serve as Comrie’s backup. They are back in action tonight at Canada Life Centre versus the Carolina Hurricanes.