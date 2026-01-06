Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Flyers – 01/06/26

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (21-18-3) at FLYERS (21-12-7)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ryan Strome

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)

Status report:

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. … Mrazek left after the second period of that game with an undisclosed injury, but coach Joel Quenneville said he did not believe it was serious.

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnett Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Juulsen, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm)

Status report

Michkov will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Flyers’ optional morning skate after getting hit in the foot with the puck during a 5-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday; X-rays were negative, but there was some swelling, coach Rick Tocchet said. … Grebenkin took Michkov’s spot on the third line during practice Monday after being scratched against the Oilers.

