Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Flyers – 01/06/26

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (21-18-3) at FLYERS (21-12-7)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Mikael Granlund
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ryan Strome
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)
Status report:
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. … Mrazek left after the second period of that game with an undisclosed injury, but coach Joel Quenneville said he did not believe it was serious.
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnett Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Juulsen, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm)
Status report
Michkov will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Flyers’ optional morning skate after getting hit in the foot with the puck during a 5-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday; X-rays were negative, but there was some swelling, coach Rick Tocchet said. … Grebenkin took Michkov’s spot on the third line during practice Monday after being scratched against the Oilers.
