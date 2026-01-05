Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Capitals – 01/05/26

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (21-17-3) at CAPITALS (21-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Jansen Harkins — Ryan Poehling — Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)
Latest for THW:
- Insider Reports Ducks Have Interest in Oilers’ Andrew Mangiapane
- NHL Rumours: Mangiapane Out, Zegras Deal Inevitable & Olympic Injuries
- NHL Morning Recap – January 3, 2026
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Aliaksei Protas
Justin Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)
Status report
Protas, who missed a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, skated Monday morning and will be a game-time decision. … Forward Wilson, who left in the first period against the Blackhawks after a collision with Connor Murphy, will not play and is day-to-day.
Latest for THW:
- Capitals Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Ovechkin, Wilson, Protas and More
- 3 Capitals Who Need to Step up in 2026
- Canucks Could Trade Kiefer Sherwood to Capitals in Suggested Deal