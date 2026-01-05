Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Capitals – 01/05/26

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (21-17-3) at CAPITALS (21-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Jansen Harkins — Ryan Poehling — Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Aliaksei Protas

Justin Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)

Status report

Protas, who missed a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, skated Monday morning and will be a game-time decision. … Forward Wilson, who left in the first period against the Blackhawks after a collision with Connor Murphy, will not play and is day-to-day.

