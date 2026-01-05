3 Capitals Who Need to Step up in 2026

The Washington Capitals have had an up-and-down season to end 2025. While they had a rocky start to the season, they made up for their shortcomings and went on a hot streak through November. However, they hit another slump in December, securing just six wins and taking eight losses. Their 2026 is not starting well, either — both games this month have been losses.

While the team has had some high-performing members who have helped them achieve their 21-15-6 record, like Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson, there are a handful of players who really need to step up if the team wants a shot at the playoffs this season.

There are players who, previously, have been critical to the team’s success, have shown potential without follow-through, or who need to prove that they deserve a spot on the roster full-time. Connor McMichael, Justin Sourdif, and Sonny Milano all need to step up in big ways in 2026.

Connor McMichael: Where Did His Success Go?

From the beginning, when he was playing on the Hershey Bears, McMichael has been touted as an extremely talented individual who would bring speed, skill, and goal-scoring to the Capitals. Last season, he lived up to that reputation, recording 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games. He was fast, clever in his playmaking, and one of the better Capitals on last season’s roster.

Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, however, has been a different story. Over halfway through the season, McMichael has just five goals and 17 assists. Head coach Spencer Carbery has tried multiple spots for the forward, too. He has been placed on the first, second, and third lines, at center, right wing, and left wing. The offensive prowess and promise he once showed are not showing up this season.

If McMichael does not step up soon and get back to the level at which he has the potential to perform, he may find himself relegated to the fourth line or healthy scratched altogether. He has not scored since Dec. 11 and has gone two games without a point.

Justin Sourdif: Follow-Through and Consistency are Key

Sourdif was acquired in the offseason, and the Capitals organization seemed particularly excited about having him on the team. He was described as a competitive, smart, and versatile player by general manager Chris Patrick.

The rookie has shown some incredible promise this season, spending an average of 14:10 on ice each game and having a plus-11 rating. By the eye test, he is a player who makes a positive difference when he is on the ice, bringing speed, clever play, and physicality. He even engaged in his first NHL fight in the team’s recent game against the Ottawa Senators.

Washington Capitals right wing Justin Sourdif celebrates after a goal against the LA Kings (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

However, Sourdif lacks consistency and follow-through. He has just 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 41 games. Despite his 52 shots this season, he is unable to get pucks past the goaltender consistently. Additionally, the forward often goes multiple games without registering a point. In late October and early November, he went eight games without a single point.

If Sourdif can bring some consistency and accuracy to his game, he could be a key piece to the Capitals’ success in 2026. He needs more games like his physical one against the Senators — he also registered two points that game. The promise is there; he just needs to develop quickly.

Sonny Milano: Needs to Earn Ice Time

Milano has never been a player who has played full seasons with the Capitals. However, he certainly has the potential to be a more consistent member of the lineup and make a difference. In his first season with the team, he played 64 games, notching 33 points and an average of 12:53 on ice. The following season, he had 23 points in 49 games and 12:30 on ice.

In 2024-25, Milano missed nearly the whole season with an injury, but came back ready for action and showed incredible offensive ability in the preseason. However, Milano has not been showing as much promise in his appearances in the regular season.

He has just seven points (four goals, three assists) in 24 games and, like Sourdif, lacks consistency in his offense. He has been a healthy scratch in many games due to his lack of performance compared to other members of the squad. If Milano can begin to take advantage of his ice time and notch more points, he could draw into the lineup more often as the second half of the season begins.

While he will likely never be a top-performing member of the Capitals, Milano brings solid playmaking, sleek stickhandling, and a reliable bottom-six presence when he is on the ice. He needs to step up in 2026 and earn more play time, especially if he wants to help the team should they make a postseason run.

Sonny Milano, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If McMichael, Sourdif, and Milano can step up to the plate and refine their games in 2026, they could all become highly valued members of the Capitals and contribute more to the chase for the playoffs. Each player has potential and a history of high-level performance. These three will need to bring it in each game to start 2026 and finish out the season strong.