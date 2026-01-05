Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Rangers – 01/05/26

The Utah Mammoth take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (19-20-3) at RANGERS (20 -18-5)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse

J.J. Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Status report

Tanev will play for the first time since Dec. 10 after being a healthy scratch for 10 straight games. He will replace O’Brien, who is coming out of the lineup after playing in 15 consecutive games. … Crouse will move up to the Mammoth’s top line with Keller and Schmaltz, with Peterka dropping to the second line to play with Hayton and Guenther.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle

Gabe Perreault — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski — Justin Dowling — Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Brett Berard

Injured: J.T. Miller (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)

Status report:

Vaakanainen is expected to play for the first time since Dec. 21. He was a healthy scratch the past five games. He should replace Robertson. … Blidh is expected to play in his first NHL game since Jan. 13, 2024, replacing Berard. He was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

