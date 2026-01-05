Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Rangers – 01/05/26

The Utah Mammoth take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (19-20-3) at RANGERS (20 -18-5)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse
J.J. Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Status report
Tanev will play for the first time since Dec. 10 after being a healthy scratch for 10 straight games. He will replace O’Brien, who is coming out of the lineup after playing in 15 consecutive games. … Crouse will move up to the Mammoth’s top line with Keller and Schmaltz, with Peterka dropping to the second line to play with Hayton and Guenther.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Gabe Perreault — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski — Justin Dowling — Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Brett Berard
Injured: J.T. Miller (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)
Status report:
Vaakanainen is expected to play for the first time since Dec. 21. He was a healthy scratch the past five games. He should replace Robertson. … Blidh is expected to play in his first NHL game since Jan. 13, 2024, replacing Berard. He was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
