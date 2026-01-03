Devils Sweep Season Series Against Mammoth With 4-1 Win

On Saturday, Jan. 3, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Utah Mammoth for their final matchup of the season. The Devils came out of the gate strong and took home a 4-1 win. On top of that, they have now swept the season series against the Mammoth.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, Brett Pesce took a shot from the blue line, but was thwarted by Karel Vejmelka. Jesper Bratt picked up the rebound and skated it around the back of the net. With a wrap-around shot, he opened the scoring for these two teams.

Just two minutes later, Dawson Mercer had the puck in the neutral zone, where he passed it to Timo Meier. Vejmelka came too far out of the crease as he tried to defend, and Meier sent the puck into the empty space he left.

13 minutes into the second, Nick Schmaltz took a seat for tripping Ondrej Palat. Exactly a minute later, Mikhail Sergachev took a seat for delay of game. Seconds ticked down on the 5-on-3, and the Devils got to work. Jesper Bratt held the puck at the blue line, where he passed it to Jack Hughes at the faceoff dot. He took a shot, which bounced off Nico Hischier and into the net. Since Hischier technically got the last touch, the goal was credited to him.

A minute later, Luke Glendening won the faceoff for the Devils. The loose puck found Dougie Hamilton, and he skated it up to the net. He took a shot and scored the Devils’ fourth goal of the night.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Halfway into the third period, Stefan Noesen took a seat for slashing Michael Carcone. Right as he returned to the ice, Sean Durzi passed the puck up to Barrett Hayton at the faceoff circle. He passed it to Carcone in the opposing circle. Carcone took a shot, which bounced off the post and into the net. This goal denied Jacob Markstrom the shutout, but it was the only goal the Mammoth scored. The Devils walk away with a 4-1 win.

Next Up

The Devils will be back in action tomorrow, Jan. 4, when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. The Mammoth will continue on their East Coast road trip and take on the New York Rangers on Jan. 5.