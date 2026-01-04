Rangers Must Build on Momentum From Winter Classic Victory

After losing their last three games, the New York Rangers played against and dominated the Florida Panthers in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic. They won by a final score of 5-1, and now, they look to build from this victory as they enter the second half of the regular season. With the Rangers having a mediocre first 42 games of the season, Game 43 could be the turning point in their season, as they can use the momentum from this victory to help them get back on track and fight for a playoff spot.

The Stars Players Came Out to Play

The Rangers were entering this game dealing with a slew of injuries among their forward core. Captain J.T. Miller did not play in the Winter Classic, and it’s still unclear when he will return. They also lost two forwards in their last game, Noah Laba and Conor Sheary, who are both out for an extended period of time.

So, it was going to be up to the top-six forwards to help carry the weight in this game, and that is exactly what they did. Four of those players, who consisted of Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Alexis Lafreniere, and Vincent Trocheck, were the only players on the team who had points in the game.

Zibanejad was the star of the game, scoring three goals and recording five total points. He became the first player in Winter Classic history to score a hat-trick and the first player to have a five-point game. Panarin scored the other two goals and recorded three points. Lafreniere had a career-high three-assist game, and Trocheck added on another two assists. The top players played like it, and hopefully, they all can build on this game and start playing like this on a more consistent basis.

The Rangers Slayed Some Demons From the Past

While this game is technically just a regular-season game, the Rangers had some unfinished business with the Florida Panthers. It was Florida who eliminated them in Game 6 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, which ended the best season in franchise history for the Rangers.

They were coming off the most regular-season wins in franchise history, and they were the Presidents’ Trophy winners. There was also a game in October of last season against the Panthers at Madison Square Garden, a game in which the Rangers lost that began the downfall of the team, which led to the trades of many different players.

While the Panthers were missing key players in this game, including Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, and they also ended up losing Seth Jones to injury early in the game, the Rangers overcame the two-time and defending Stanley Cup champions.

This should be a huge moral victory for the team, as they came into enemy territory and won a massive game. Now, they can hopefully put these demons behind them and move forward this season, while using this game as evidence that they can beat other top teams in the league.

The Eastern Conference Playoff Race Is Tight

Despite the Rangers playing mediocre hockey through the first half of the season, they are still right in the middle of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. They’re tied for the most games played in the NHL at 43 with a record of 20-18-5, which is good for 45 points.

They are two points out of a wild card spot, four points out of third place in the Metropolitan Division, and six points out of first in the Metro. If they can go on a little winning streak here and the other teams around them start to lose a little more, the Rangers could find themselves at the top of Metro and even the top of the conference in short order.

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty net goal for his third of the game against the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Winter Classic ice hockey game at loanDepot Park (Rhona Wise-Imagn Images)

They could also quickly find themselves out of the playoff race if they continue their mediocre play, and that would lead to some tough decisions heading into the trade deadline. This is why if they want to try and keep fighting for a playoff spot, they need to use this game as a new launching point for them, and they need to build off this victory because it was the most impressive win of the season so far for the Rangers.

The Rangers are going to be a team to watch in the second half. With Adam Fox now back from his injury and with this massive win in the Winter Classic, they should only be looking up from here. Miller will return soon enough, and that will be another boost for the team, as he hopefully is healthier than he was before he got hurt. Could this game be the turning point of the season for the Rangers? Only time will tell.