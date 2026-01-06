How Each Canadiens Prospect Did at the 2026 World Junior Championship

With the World Junior Championship coming to an end, it’s a good time to look back at how the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects performed on one of hockey’s biggest stages. As always, the tournament offered a mix of breakout performances, tough learning experiences, and valuable reps against elite competition. For the Habs, the results were encouraging, even if not every player had an easy path.

Michael Hage

Michael Hage couldn’t have asked for a much better tournament with Team Canada. The Canadiens’ top forward prospect was one of the most productive players in the entire event, finishing with two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in just seven games, placing him as the tournament’s leader in points. He was also part of the media all-star team.

Beyond the raw numbers, Hage consistently looked like one of Canada’s most reliable offensive engines. His chemistry with phenom Gavin McKenna was undeniable, as the two found each other instinctively in transition and on the power play. Hage’s vision and patience with the puck stood out, particularly in tight spaces, and he showed an impressive ability to slow the game down when needed.

What made Hage’s tournament especially impressive was how complete his game looked. He wasn’t just racking up points; he was winning puck battles, supporting defensively, and driving possession on nearly every shift. Hage firmly established himself as one of the tournament’s most impactful forwards and reinforced his status as an important prospect in Montreal’s system.

Aatos Koivu

For Aatos Koivu, this World Juniors was far more challenging. Representing Finland, Koivu finished the tournament with a goal and an assist in five games, but the stat line doesn’t fully capture how difficult the event was for him.

The turning point came in Finland’s game against Canada on Dec. 31. Koivu struggled early, starting the game minus-2, and saw himself on the bench for the rest of the game. From that moment forward, his role remained limited, and he never fully found his footing in the tournament.

Still, these moments are often part of a young player’s development. Koivu faced elite competition, felt the pressure of a short tournament, and experienced firsthand how quickly things can change at this level. Finland ultimately finished fourth, but for Koivu, the lessons learned about pace, positioning, and decision-making may prove just as valuable as production.

L.J. Mooney

Team USA entered the tournament with high expectations, but a shocking quarterfinal loss left them finishing fifth, well short of their goals. Despite the team’s struggles, L.J. Mooney managed to leave a positive impression.

LJ Mooney, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Mooney recorded three assists in five games, but his impact went beyond the scoresheet. His work ethic, speed, and relentless forechecking were frequently highlighted, even as the Americans failed to find consistency as a group. Mooney consistently brought energy, won battles against bigger opponents, and created chances through sheer effort.

For a smaller forward trying to establish himself in the Canadiens’ pipeline, this was an encouraging showing. Even in a disappointing team context, Mooney found ways to stand out, which speaks well to his projection as a competitive depth winger with upside.

Carlos Handel

Carlos Handel quietly put together a solid tournament for Germany, finishing with four assists in five games. While Germany was never expected to contend for medals, their primary objective was survival, and once again, they managed to avoid relegation.

Related: The Importance of Canadiens’ Montembeault Finding His Game Again

Handel played an important role in that success. He was dependable, smart with the puck, and capable of making plays under pressure. His ability to move the puck efficiently and contribute offensively was crucial for a German team that needed every goal it could generate.

Mikus Vecvanags

It was a difficult World Juniors for Latvian goaltender Mikus Vecvanags, who posted a 7.98 goals-against average and an .805 save percentage. Those numbers are undeniably rough, but context matters.

Latvia spent much of the tournament under heavy pressure, regularly facing elite offences and high shot volumes. Vecvanags was often left exposed by defensive breakdowns and sustained zone time, making his job extremely difficult. While he would surely want some goals back, the experience itself remains valuable.

For young goaltenders especially, tournaments like this can be humbling. Facing top-tier shooters and learning to manage adversity are critical steps in development, even when the results aren’t pretty.

Overall, the 2026 World Junior Championship was a net positive for the Canadiens’ prospect pool. Hage emerged as a legitimate star of the tournament, Mooney and Handel showed encouraging traits, while Koivu and Vecvanags gained valuable, if difficult, experience.