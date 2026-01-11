3 Blues Youngsters Who Are Worth the Excitement

Over the course of this season, the St. Louis Blues have gone through ups and downs, with uncertainty about what the franchise will become with what they have. But out of that uncertainty, let’s not forget how it motivated them to draft some pretty good prospects, some of which are on the Blues right now, while others are working their way up but are still being acknowledged. Let’s review three players that Blues fans should be hyped up for.

Otto Stenberg

The reason for Otto Stenberg’s call-up seems like a fluke. He came up to fill an empty spot due to an ankle injury to Dylan Holloway on Dec. 14 during practice, and is still out at the time of this article. Using the opportunity to play for the Blues, Stenberg has lived up to the Blues’ trust in him after drafting him 25th overall in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Amid the Blues’ 7-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 7, Stenberg also scored his first NHL goal, which is a great thing he can add to his amazing point run in his 11 games played so far. Stenberg has put up six points in those 11 games, along with a very good plus/minus of plus-4.

Though he only plays within the role of a middle-six forward, he has clearly found ways to contribute by taking shots and making creative plays when he needs to, which have helped the Blues’ bottom forward lines a lot.

While it’s uncertain whether or not he will keep this good form going until the end of the season, the Blues now know that they have a possible reliable center that is also versatile as a left wing that could have a chance of blowing up even more next season.

Jimmy Snuggerud

One of the more tenured young guns on the roster is Jimmy Snuggerud. Since being called up near the end of last season, he has been impressive, earning four points in seven games in 2024-25 and then continuing that with four points in seven games of the Blues’ first round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This season, Snuggerud has fallen into a slight slump, recording only 14 points in 33 games and showing little peak in his play. However, don’t let his woes disappoint you, as he’s still fairly young at 21 years old and has a lot of time to improve his game.

In fact, he’s shown great improvement in his shot, hitting as high as 95.56 mph according to NHL Edge, and is known for his accuracy as well. Playing him in the top-six at even strength and on the power play will help him find his stride to be a great winger in the league.

Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky has had a special season. It began when he was called up to the Blues in October and worked his way up the roster. He is currently playing in the bottom/middle-six forward group alongside Stenberg and hasn’t had too bad a first full season of NHL play.

In his 35 games so far, Dvorsky has nine points with six goals and three assists, but leads the team with four power-play goals and is on the first power-play unit because of that. Something the Blues needed more of ahead of this season was an additional goal scorer on the power play, and Dvorsky has fulfilled that need. By doing so, he also recently found a spot on the Slovak Olympic national team.

St. Louis Blues right wing Dalibor Dvorsky is congratulated by teammates after scoring his first NHL goal against the Edmonton Oilers (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Looking at this from a long-term perspective, there is a lot more potential to expect from Dvorsky, which is something I think Blues fans should look forward to under current general manager Doug Armstrong’s vision for the team, as reflected in the prospects he’s selected over the years.

Even Armstrong has mentioned in the past during the 2024 training camp, “I love reading what he said, ‘This is on me.'” when describing the type of player that Dvorsky is, and that attitude has clearly thrived from what was in his short stint in the 2024-25 season, where he only played two games with zero points.

Honorable Mentions

There are two more recently headlined young players the Blues have up and coming, Adam Jiricek and Love Harenstam, who faced each other in the 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC) gold medal game. Jiricek has taken a step further as a member of the Czech national team, winning the best defenseman, most goals by a defenseman (five), and top-three player for Czechia, all in the same tournament. But he has also played well this season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he has 31 points in 27 games and is in the top six among defensemen in points.

As for Harenstam, he won gold with Sweden against Jiricek’s Czechia and was solid, going 6-0-0 in six games with a .911 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.43 goals-against average (GAA). In doing so, he became the top goaltender at the 2026 WJC and was named to the all-star team. While he has yet to sign an entry-level contract (ELC), the Blues still have some space in their goaltending depth to sign him.

Looking through all of these options, it is worth waiting for these youngsters to thrive even more, whether it’s Stenberg’s versatility, Snuggerud’s shot, or Dvorsky’s red-hot power-play production. These are things that are unleashing what the Blues are building: a team with a balance of good even-strength and special-teams play, followed by some great young defensive stars like Jiricek and an eye-opening goaltender like Harenstam. The Blues aren’t just rebuilding – they are building a potential powerhouse.