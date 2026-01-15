Stolarz’s Name Pops Up in Recent Trade Board Speculation

Anthony Stolarz was expected to be a key part of what the Toronto Maple Leafs were trying to accomplish as a playoff contender this season. Signed to a new deal, the Maple Leafs wanted him to compete for the starter spot and show that a somewhat risky contract extension investment was the right decision. Thus far, it hasn’t panned out terribly well.

Out injured, Stolarz is about to return to the lineup, but the Maple Leafs have undergone goaltending changes. Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby are clearly now part of the narrative, which could mean one netminder too many. Does that mean the Maple Leafs are eyeing a trade? They might not have much choice to at least explore the idea.

Stolarz’s Name Has Come Up In Trade Rumors

It appears that Stolarz is suddenly someone to watch on the Maple Leafs’ trade front. According to Nick Kypreos’ latest trade board, the veteran goaltender could be available. It’s not so much that Toronto wants to trade him, but they have a surplus at the position and a deficit in other areas. He could be used to fill holes.

Related: NHL Rumors: Stolarz Trade, Pettersson Calls, Bruins in on Andersson

Stolarz hasn’t appeared in a game since Nov. 11. There is growing belief around the league that Stolarz could return to Toronto’s lineup before the Olympic break next month — a development that could quickly change his trade value if made available.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Contractually, Stolarz is in an interesting spot. He carries a $2.5 million cap hit this season and has already signed a four-year extension worth $3.75 million annually, beginning in 2026-27. He’s actively got an eight-team no-trade clause, but it becomes a 16-team no-trade next season. Moving him now means the Leafs are light if another goalie injury happens, but it also adds to Toronto’s cap flexibility.

Is Stolarz No Longer Part of the Maple Leafs Big Picture Game Plan?

Last season, Stolarz was a key part of one of the NHL’s most effective tandems alongside Joseph Woll. In 34 appearances, he posted a sparkling 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage, giving the Leafs stability in net. It’s why GM Brad Treliving felt comfortable offering a new deal before Stolarz had played out a good chunk of this current season. Unfortunately, he’s not been the same goaltender, appearing in only 13 games and posting a far less flattering 3.51 GAA and .884 save percentage.

Last season’s version of Stolarz would be an appealing target for several goalie-needy teams. If a team out there believes he can offer them that, they could show interest.

For the Leafs, Toronto needs help on the blue line or another legitimate scoring option, and with limited draft capital and prospects, Stolarz may be the piece that can offer some kind of return. He might not be the Leafs’ most valuable trade chip ahead of the March 6 deadline, but to the right buyer, he’s probably worth something.

Interestingly, Stolarz was the only name mentioned in Kypreos’ trade board, which says a lot about where the Leafs are currently at. They’ve experienced a bit of a turnaround, and despite the NHL analyst mentioning several names over the past few weeks (including Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly), only Toronto’s goaltender seems to be a discussion point.