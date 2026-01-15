Nico Hischier Gives the Devils Something to Believe In

The New Jersey Devils entered the season with high expectations. A talented roster headlined by stars like Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Nico Hischier had fans optimistic about a deep playoff run. Instead, New Jersey has struggled with inconsistency, frequent scoring droughts, and an underwhelming stretch that has tested the patience of both supporters and management. Amid speculation and pressure from all sides, the one source of genuine excitement has been their captain — a leader on and off the ice who has helped keep this team’s hopes alive.

The Devils’ Struggles

After a blistering start that saw the Devils briefly rank among the league’s top three teams, their momentum stalled. Prolonged losing streaks of three or four games became common, and New Jersey struggled to build any sustained success. The downturn was evident, and the frustration from the fanbase was impossible to miss. Luke Hughes was booed following a pair of costly mistakes against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 4. The Devils lost 9-0 to the New York Islanders on Jan. 6, as chants and online backlash calling for the dismissal of general manager Tom Fitzgerald grew louder.

Tensions escalated further when Dougie Hamilton was a healthy scratch a few nights ago, only to return to the lineup the following game amid swirling trade rumors (from ‘Dougie Hamilton returns to Devils lineup against Wild after high-profile healthy scratch,’ New York Times, Jan. 12, 2026). Fitzgerald addressed the growing unrest on Wednesday morning before the game, speaking to the media about his tenure, the Hamilton situation, and the team’s ongoing challenges.

Related: 3 Takeaways from Devils’ Determined 3-2 OT Win Over Kraken

In interviews with the media, Fitzgerald has openly acknowledged the team’s struggles and taken ownership of the club’s recent play, emphasizing a desire to improve results and maintain competitiveness. He has insisted that he and head coach Sheldon Keefe are aligned in their vision, even as critics question whether more drastic changes are necessary. As for his job security, Fitzgerald told the media, “I don’t worry about things like that. Life’s too short to worry about things like that.”

Nico Hischier’s Leadership and Production

At a time when potential trades, roster shake-ups, and organizational direction dominated headlines, Hischier’s steady presence in the locker room has become invaluable. Teammates frequently cite his professionalism, competitiveness, and refusal to panic, even when things aren’t going well, as core elements of the team’s identity. The team captain, known for his two-way play and leadership, has ramped up his offensive contributions at a crucial time. In his last three games, Hischier has tallied five points, including the overtime winner in the Devils’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

Hischier has been pushing his teammates to turn the tide. During the Dec. 30 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the captain dropped the gloves in a rare display, trying to ignite his team and shift the momentum. In the days that followed, he openly voiced his frustration to the media, emphasizing his desire to inject urgency and energy back into the locker room. And there is no stronger message than leading by example. His overtime goal was more than just another mark on the scoresheet — it was a statement.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier celebrates his game-winning goal with his teammates against the Seattle Kraken during overtime (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Hischier’s performance was the sort of leadership moment that resonates in a locker room searching for direction. This surge has seen him reassert himself as a core contributor, both offensively and in terms of team morale. For a group that has struggled to find consistency, Hischier’s uptick has been a welcome development. His work ethic, competitive spirit, and genuine drive for change have undoubtedly made him one of, if not the most, reliable performers on the roster.

Jonas Siegenthaler emphasized this point to the media after the win. “He’s the captain, he scores two big goals tonight, leading by example. I think if you see Nico going to war, you definitely stand behind him and fight the war with him.”

“He’s done it all for us,” Keefe added. “And obviously, we need that to continue. That’s leadership, and the rest of the team can fall in line from there.”

Leadership isn’t always quantifiable in goals and assists, but for the Devils this season, it has been one of the few constants. Whether it’s rallying the group after a tough loss or stepping up in critical moments, Hischier has embodied the type of captaincy the franchise hoped for when he was drafted first overall in 2017.

He also represents continuity and stability during a period of organizational introspection. While trade discussions swirl and the front office is under scrutiny, Hischier remains fully committed to the group’s success — a fact that has not gone unnoticed by fans or his teammates.

Devils Looking Ahead

Devils supporters have endured ups and downs before, but this stretch has brought a level of frustration not seen in recent years. There’s a palpable tension between hope, fueled by glimpses of potential, and skepticism, given how often the team has failed to follow through.

Yet, the recent back-to-back wins against the Minnesota Wild and Kraken, along with Hischier’s leadership, provide something tangible: belief. They remind Devils fans that the team still has talent, character, and fight. Consistency remains the next big hurdle, but if the squad can build on the momentum of its latest victories, there’s reason to think New Jersey can still find its stride in this second half of the season.







































