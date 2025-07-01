Blues Acquire Logan Mailloux from Canadiens for Zachary Bolduc

The Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues swapped a pair of young players on Tuesday morning (Jul. 1), with the Blues acquiring defenceman Logan Mailloux from the Canadiens in exchange for forward Zachary Bolduc.

Mailloux, 22, split his 2024-25 season between the NHL and the American Hockey League (AHL). Playing seven games in the NHL with the Canadiens last season, he registered two goals and two assists. In the AHL with the Canadiens’ affiliate, the Laval Rocket, he led the defensive group with 12 goals and 33 points in 63 games.

Drafted 31st overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mailloux made his professional debut in 2023-24 with the Rocket and was named to the AHL All-Rookie team after recording 47 points in 72 games.

Logan Mailloux, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Bolduc, also 22, was drafted 17th overall by the Blues in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Making his professional debut in the 2023-24 season, he split time between the NHL and the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

In his first two professional seasons, Bolduc played 97 games with the Blues, recording 24 goals and 45 points.