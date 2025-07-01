Flyers Sign Dvorak to 1-Year, $5.4 Million Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed two-way forward Christian Dvorak to a one-year deal worth $5.4 million.

The 29-year-old left-handed centre spent the past four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens and had 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points last season. The 58th-overall 2014 Arizona Coyotes pick has 105 goals and 144 assists for 249 points in 534-career games between the Coyotes and Canadiens. He has six 30-plus point seasons under his belt and had a career-high 38 in 70 games with the Coyotes in 2019-20.

Christian Dvorak, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He was coming off a six-year deal with a $4.45 million cap hit he signed with the Coyotes in the 2018 offseason. The Canadiens acquired him in September 2021 for a couple of draft picks.

Dvorak Joins Rebuilding Flyers Squad, Reunites with Rick Tocchet

In Dvorak, new Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet is getting a familiar face as he coached Dvorak as the Coyotes’ bench boss between 2017-18 and 2020-21. Dvorak, a strong forechecker and faceoff specialist who has won 53.1 per cent of his career draws and won 55.8 per cent of them last season, will likely slot in the Flyers’ middle six and provide some complementary offense.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, after signing Dvorak, still has $8.8 million at his disposal to try and improve his club that finished last in the Metropolitan Division last season and has not made the playoffs since 2019-20.