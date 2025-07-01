Canucks Sign Brock Boeser to 7-Year Contract

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they have signed Brock Boeser to a 7-year, $50.75 million contract at an average annual value (AAV) of $7.25 million.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with F Brock Boeser on a seven-year contract with a $7.25 million AAV. pic.twitter.com/DNfx2qjpWf — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2025

Boeser’s time is not over with the Canucks, he is returning to where he was drafted and will continue to be the longest tenured member of the organization.

What Boeser Brings to the Table

Boeser is coming off a year where he scored 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points. His career high came just one year prior when he scored 40 goals and 33 assists for 73 points in 81 games. He will return to the Canucks and hope to return to his prior form, when he was considered a legit scoring threat across the entire league.

There has been plenty of noise over Boeser’s career while playing in Vancouver, which is one of the loudest markets in the NHL. However, he is one of the most liked players in the locker room. The Canucks didn’t want to get rid of him and fought hard to bring him back to the organization, where he will be for the next seven seasons.

Boeser has played in the NHL for nine seasons, all with the Canucks, and has scored 204 goals, 230 assists for 434 points in 554 games. Unfortunately, he has dealt with some personal matters as well as injuries that have stopped him from playing full 82-game seasons. Regardless, he is like the modern-day Tyler Toffoli, an elite goal scoring threat that needs the right players to complement him to make him even better. His career-high in goals came back in 2023-24 when he scored 40 goals. He will be playing alongside players that he has chemistry with, which could give him the potential to reach 50+ goals if he can stay healthy and find the right fit on the power play.

Boeser, 28, is now signed until he is 35, through the prime of his career, where he will likely reach another level and continue to grow his offensive game even more. It will be good to see, after all the personal struggles he has had to overcome to get this contract and have another chance to show the NHL just how good as he truly is.

After the fury of signings that happened yesterday afternoon, Boeser was quickly seen as the best player in the free agent class. With him off the board, teams are going to need to pivot if they want to find another top-six forward who can put the puck in the net, which may have to be via trade now that most of the top options are gone.

The Canucks now have work to do, as they are -218,333 million in cap space after signing Boeser as well as the handful of other deals that they announced earlier today. Which included Thatcher Demko and Connor Garland.