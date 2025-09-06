3 Young Blues Players Who Can Take Big Steps This Season

Last season, the St. Louis Blues called up several top prospects. Some made their NHL debuts, reaching the big stage and showing off the talent the Blues drafted them for. The Blues still have a decent first-round draft lineup yet to show what they could bring to the Blues, and some who have cracked the main roster and have claimed a spot on the team. So, who will be the next big young star to progress this upcoming season and prove they have what it takes to be Blue? Let’s look at three major prospects who could see an upside to their game this season.

Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky was called up in March 2025, close to the end of last season, and he was a little slumpy. He finished his first game without a point and continued his second NHL game with the same result: zero points. Those were the only two games Dvorsky played last season; however, this upcoming season should see a massive progression in games played and hopefully points.

Dvorsky also debuted in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season with the Blues’ affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, earning 45 points through 61 games and making the AHL All-Star list. Even if Dvorsky doesn’t look good at the NHL level right now, he has proven to be a good fallback option to call up from the AHL.

I don’t see Dvorsky making the roster after training camp. As mentioned, he could be considered a call-up if someone on the Blues’ forward lineup is injured or out. Hopefully, if he does get the call-up again, he will have more games to play and receive his first NHL point.

Jimmy Snuggerud

This upcoming season should be a breakout after what we saw with Jimmy Snuggerud last season. Last season, he recorded four points in the Blues’ remaining seven games, including two goals, and four in the Blues’ seven-game playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets. Giving off hints of what he could bring to the Blues in the future last season, Snuggerud should only get better during the 2025-26 season.

Snuggerud also played around the best two lines on the team last season, so he has an idea of his role on the roster. He has even shown he is willing to lay the body when needed in playoff situations, averaging 4.51 hits per 60 minutes. Playing over 37 minutes alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich, Snuggerud is prepared to become the Blues’ next top-line player.

The 2025-26 season will be a big leap forward for Snuggerud if the Blues can keep him within the top two lines and in that power forward role where he knows how to thrive. It is also safe to say he could be in contention for a Calder Trophy this season, as he has yet to play 25 NHL games. With two of his three years on his entry-level contract (ELC) left, the Blues have much to expect from Snuggerud while not paying much for him on the cap.

Otto Stenberg

Otto Stenberg is a prospect who could make progress in 2025-26. Stenberg made his AHL debut with the Thunderbirds last season, recording 17 points in 38 games. He averaged 0.45 points a game, which is nearly half a point a game.

Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

If Stenberg progresses during the 2025-26 season, there should be an opportunity for him to be called up close to the end of the NHL season, around March or April. During the 2025 World Junior Championship, ahead of his AHL season debut, Stenberg recorded eight points in seven games for Sweden. If he can continue that, he will have a good shot at a Blues roster spot.

Progression Expectations for These Prospects

Something that will need to be evaluated around training camp for these three players is how well they can adapt to the intensity of the NHL level or stay consistent with it in Snuggerud’s case. As for Dvorksy and Stenberg, being that they are versatile between center and wing, there are players like Oskar Sundqvist, Alexei Toropchenko, or Mathieu Joseph, who will have to compete with them for spots on the fourth line.

However, with all of these players now getting professional hockey within their routines, this is the time when we will see at least some sort of upside to come within their game.