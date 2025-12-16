Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Blue Jackets – 12/16/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Ryan Strome

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Ian Moore

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson

Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. Husso may start after Dostal made 26 saves in a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Yegor Chinakhov

Miles Wood — Charlie Coyle — Cole Sillinger

Isac Lundestrom — Kent Johnson — Brendan Gaunce

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report:

Voronkov and Jenner have swapped lines, and Chinakhov moved from the fourth to second line for Lundestrom.

