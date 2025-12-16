Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Blue Jackets – 12/16/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (20-12-1) at BLUE JACKETS (13-13-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Ryan Strome
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Ian Moore
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson
Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. Husso may start after Dostal made 26 saves in a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Yegor Chinakhov
Miles Wood — Charlie Coyle — Cole Sillinger
Isac Lundestrom — Kent Johnson — Brendan Gaunce
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report:
Voronkov and Jenner have swapped lines, and Chinakhov moved from the fourth to second line for Lundestrom.
