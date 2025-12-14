NHL Morning Recap – December 14, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 13 NHL games that were played on Dec. 13, 2025. Which included the New Jersey Devils taking on the Anaheim Ducks. As well as the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

DUCKS 1 at DEVILS 4

4 Different Goalscorers Earn Devils 4-1 Victory Over Ducks

Ducks Scoring Summary

P1 13:18 – Troy Terry (10) from Leo Carlsson (23)

Devils Scoring Summary

P1 16:09 – Stefan Noesen (2) from Juho Lammikko (1), Jesper Bratt (22)

P2 5:52 – Paul Cotter (5) from Lammikko (2), Colton White (2)

P2 17:04 – Cody Glass (6) from Ondrej Palat (4), White (3)

P3 18:00 – Connor Brown (7) from Palat (5)

SENATORS 2 at WILD 3

Wild’s Eriksson Ek Scores to Secure Win Over Senators 3-2

Senators Scoring Summary

P2 19:37 – Tim Stützle (15) from Dylan Cozens (14), Drake Batherson (17)

P3 5:45 – Dylan Cozens (10) from Brady Tkachuk (9), Stützle (15)

Wild Scoring Summary

P2 3:54 – Tyler Pitlick (1) from Jared Spurgeon (6), Nico Sturm (3)

P2 16:02 – Ryan Hartman (5) from Marcus Johansson (13), Danila Yurov (5)

P3 19:36 – Joel Eriksson Ek (7) from Johansson (14)

LIGHTNING 2 at ISLANDERS 3 – SO

Islanders Hold Off Lightning Comeback, Win 3-2 in Shootout

Islanders Scoring Summary

P1 3:05 – Matthew Schaefer (9) from Anthony Duclair (7), Mathew Barzal (16)

P1 10:16 – Calum Ritchie (4) from Duclair (8)

Lightning Scoring Summary

P2 10:13 – Darren Raddysh (7) from Nikita Kucherov (28), Jake Guentzel (18)

P3 3:20 – J.J. Moser (2) from Kucherov (29), Brayden Point (11

Shootout Summary:

NYI: Mathew Barzal – Goal

TBL: Point – Goal

NYI: Emil Heineman – Winner

SHARKS 6 at PENGUINS 5 – OT

Sharks Scoring Summary

P1 10:27 – Tyler Toffoli (8) from Sam Dickinson (2), Alexander Wennberg (12)

P3 7:33 – John Klingberg (6) from Toffoli (12), William Eklund (13)

P3 14:19 – Eklund (8) from Wennberg (13), Adam Gaudette (4)

P3 17:33 – Macklin Celebrini (16) from Toffoli (13), Collin Graf (8)

P3 18:22 – Toffoli (9) from Wennberg (14), Celebrini (30)

OT 2:57 – Klingberg (7) from Celebrini (31), Graf (9)

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Penguins Scoring Summary

P1 12:41 – Sidney Crosby (19) from Anthony Mantha (9), Bryan Rust (15)

P2 0:19 – Rutger McGroarty (1) from Ben Kindel (4), Kris Letang (13)

P2 9:42 – Kevin Hayes (3) from Noel Acciari (5), Connor Dewar (5)

P2 19:53 – Rust (10) from Crosby (15), Mantha (10)

P3 5:25 – Mantha (10) from Rust (16), Erik Karlsson (20)

HURRICANES 4 at FLYERS 3 – SO

Hurricanes Claim 20th Win of Season in 4-3 Shootout Victory Over Flyers

Flyers Scoring Summary

P1 10:04 – Bobby Brink (8) from Trevor Zegras (18), Travis Sanheim (12)

P1 17:34 – Zegras (12) from Travis Konecny (18), Jamie Drysdale (11)

P3 12:49 – Carl Grundstrom (2) from Rodrigo Abols (1), Noah Juulsen (4)

Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P2 9:11 – Nikolaj Ehlers (8) from Shayne Gostisbehere (20)

P2 14:12 – Alexander Nikishin (4) from Joel Nystrom (5), Taylor Hall (10)

P3 12:26 – Seth Jarvis (18) from Andrei Svechnikov (11), Gostisbehere (21)

Shootout Summary:

CAR: Blake – Winner

OILERS 6 at MAPLE LEAFS 3

Oilers’ Offence Explodes in 6-3 Win Over Maple Leafs

Oilers Scoring Summary

P1 3:25 – Connor McDavid (17) from Evan Bouchard (24)

P2 10:29 – McDavid (18)

P2 19:29 – Darnell Nurse (6) from Leon Draisaitl (24), McDavid (33)

P3 1:21 – Vasily Podkolzin (7) from Draisaitl (25), Alec Regula (1)

P3 1:55 – Podkolzin (8) from Draisaitl (26), Matt Savoie (5)

P3 9:28 – Zach Hyman (6) from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (18)

Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P1 16:03 – Easton Cowan (4) from Scott Laughton (1), Steven Lorentz (6)

P2 4:54 – Oliver Ekman-Larsson (5) from Matthew Knies (22), Max Domi (9)

P3 19:12 – Lorentz (3) from Jake McCabe (10), Troy Stecher (4)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 at BLUE JACKETS 2

Blue Jackets Fall to Golden Knights as Losing Streak Reaches Five

CAPITALS 1 at JETS 5

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P1 9:13 – Logan Stanley (5) from Josh Morrissey (22), Mark Scheifele (23)

P1 18:43 – Morgan Barron (5) from Adam Lowry (3), Alex Iafallo (6)

P2 3:39 – Alex Iafallo (6) from Lowry (4)

P2 19:53 – Gabriel Vilardi (15) from Kyle Connor (24), Morrissey (23)

P3 11:55 – Vilardi (16) from Connor (25), Scheifele (24)

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P3 16:32 – Jakob Chychrun (12) from John Carlson (18), Alex Ovechkin (17)

CANADIENS 4 at RANGERS 5 – OT

Rangers Come Back to Beat Canadiens in Overtime in Original Six Matchup

Canadiens Scoring Summary

P1 12:41 – Zack Bolduc (7) from Nick Suzuki (27), Cole Caufield (16)

P1 14:10 – Arber Xhekaj (1) from Alexandre Carrier (8), Alexandre Texier (4)

P1 16:18 – Jake Evans (5) from Lane Hutson (20), Joe Veleno (1)

P2 3:17 – Josh Anderson (6) from Hutson (21), Suzuki (28)

Rangers Scoring Summary

P1 18:49 – Noah Laba (5) from Will Cuylle (9), Conor Sheary (7)

P1 19:08 – Artemi Panarin (11)

P2 7:22 – Cuylle (9) from Matthew Robertson (3), Laba (5)

P2 7:58 – J.T. Miller (8) from Robertson (4), Sheary (8)

PANTHERS 4 at STARS 0

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P2 0:19 – Anton Lundell (9) from Eetu Luostarinen (10), Sam Reinhart (14)

P2 5:45 – Sam Bennett (10) from Carter Verhaeghe (15), Brad Marchand (16)

P2 19:45 – Marchand (17) from Reinhart (15), Seth Jones (13)

P3 17:12 – Marchand (18) – Empty Net from Lundell (16)

RED WINGS 4 at BLACKHAWKS 0

Red Wings Kane & DeBrincat’s Multi-Point Night Blanks Blackhawks in 4-0 Win

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P1 0:55 – Alex DeBrincat (17) from Andrew Copp (13), Patrick Kane (17)

P1 4:35 – Kane (6) from DeBrincat (19)

P2 14:23 – Emmitt Finnie (7) from Lucas Raymond (24), Axel Sandin-Pellikka (9)

P3 16:14 – DeBrincat (18) – Empty Net

PREDATORS 4 at AVALANCHE 2

Avalanche Defeat Predators 4-2 to Capture 11th Straight Home Win

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary

P1 1:26 – Nathan MacKinnon (26) from Brent Burns (13)

P1 11:47 – Jack Drury (5) from Cale Makar (28), Samuel Girard (4)

P2 9:57 – Victor Olofsson (7) from Girard (5), Sam Malinski (15)

P3 16:26 – Valeri Nichushkin (8) from MacKinnon (29) – Empty Net

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary

P1 12:37 – Jonathan Marchessault (7) from Ryan O’Reilly (14), Filip Forsberg (11)

P3 18:57 – Tyson Jost (2) from Fedor Svechkov (7)

FLAMES 2 at KINGS 1

Flames Top Kings 2-1 in Overtime

Calgary Flames Scoring Summary

P2 6:41 – Blake Coleman (9)

OT 1:06 – Morgan Frost (8) from Jonathan Huberdeau (10)

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P1 11:10 – Adrian Kempe (11) from Alex Laferriere (7), Joel Edmundson (11)