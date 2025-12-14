Flames Top Kings 2-1 in Overtime

Making a quick pit stop at home before heading back out on the road, the Los Angeles Kings welcomed the Calgary Flames, along with the only Californian-born goaltending tandem in the NHL, to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

Despite the ability to dominate at 5-on-5 and control a majority of the game, it took until overtime for the Flames to grab two points, sneaking past the Kings 2-1.

Game Recap

Wasting no time feeding the building with energy, Samuel Helenius and Adam Klapka dropped their gloves off the opening faceoff for one helluva tilt that saw two big bodies go at it.

In a period where the puck was largely spent on Flames’ sticks, the Kings were opportunistic, taking a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Alex Laferriere showed some incredible patience, stopping up at the hashmarks before finding Adrian Kempe across the ice for a one-timer that beat Dustin Wolf high glove side.

Just over six minutes into the second period, the Kings were awarded their first power play of the game. Ranked dead last in the league, the Kings held true to that, as Kevin Fiala handed Blake Coleman the opportunity to go in all alone on Darcy Kuemper. Taking advantage, Coleman evened things up for the Flames at one.

Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost celebrates with defenseman Mackenzie Weegar and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau after scoring a game winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

The Flames continued to throw as much as they could toward the net, racking up 37 shots, but Kuemper stood strong, allowing the Kings to stretch this one to overtime, a scenario that has become all too familiar for the Black & White this season.

Anze Kopitar thought he had won it, deflecting the puck in off his foot early on in overtime, but it was called back due to a kicking motion.

Seconds later, the Flames did what they should have been able to do in regulation, as Morgan Frost found the back of the net off a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau for the overtime winner.

The Kings head to Texas to take on the Dallas Stars on Monday, while the Flames remain in the state of California, awaiting a matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.