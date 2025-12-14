Maple Leafs’ Danford & Johansson Will Bring Different Skillsets at World Juniors

With the World Junior Championship just weeks away, the Toronto Maple Leafs may not have quantity in terms of their prospects attending the event, but they will have quality. Canada and Sweden are entering as potential frontrunners with a bevy of talent and skill to win the tournament. The Maple Leafs will have two of their top prospects that will represent each nation.

Ben Danford and Victor Johansson are two of the Maple Leafs’ top defensive prospects in the system and now, both have the opportunity to bring their own skillsets to their own respective countries in hopes of winning a gold medal. Canada is looking to bounce back after back-to-back quarter-final loses and Sweden is looking for their first gold medal since 2012. Both players have a chance to change their nations direction for the better and their play this season could have an impact.

Danford’s Defensive Game Will Benefit Canada

Canada is boasting an impressive roster with an abundance of high-end skill, compete and offensive talent both up front and on the backend. However, you do need some players to play certain roles and in some big-game situations.

Ben Danford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Danford is the kind of player that can be used in key situations. The start of this season was a little rough with the Oshawa Generals as he had a goal and three assists. However, a trade early on in the season to the powerhouse Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League has really made him flourish and regain his form as a solid top-four defensive defenseman. He already has a goal and 11 assists in 15 games with his new team and is on-pace for his best productive season with 43 points.

He’s not going to be relied on for his offensive game as the production shows. However, it’s his ability to be a strong defensive-minded, shut-down defender that can be used in a penalty kill role and defensive zone situations. Danford excels within his own zone, getting into lanes to block shots, defend rushes and provide strong coverage in one-on-one situations. He’s smart, shows great reads and timing to break up plays and doesn’t really give a whole lot of space for his opponents to work with as he’s very competitive and physical in the tough areas.

Already impressing during the preseason with the Maple Leafs’, Danford is definitely going to be getting that same attention with defensive awareness and defensive play. Though, don’t under estimate his transitional game as he can start a breakout quickly and shows great mobility leading an attack to push the play forward. He brings other aspects to the table that will make Canada dangerous on the backend.

Johansson Will Be Underrated Player for Sweden

If there was one Maple Leafs prospect that was continuing to make noise and show his value heading into the season, it was definitely Johansson. He continues to make waves as he’s looking to be a key player for the Swedish national team on one of the biggest junior hockey stages. While a lot of attention will be on Leo Sahlin Wallenius and Sascha Bouemedienne, keep an eye on Johansson.

Since being drafted where he wasn’t a known prospect, Johansson has continued to grow his overall game and take strides with his offensive abilities. He went from eight points in 34 games in the J20 Nationell in 2023-24 to 39 points in 43 games the following season. The only other defender ahead of Johansson was Anton Olsson who had 45. Johansson has more confidence in his offensive skillset and has added more strength overall. This is why the team was high on him when they selected him in the fourth round in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Johansson’s emergence at the Maple Leafs’ development camp was the starting point where of him becoming a well-rounded, two-way defender with great skating and a strong puck-moving skillset. This continued into the World Junior Summer Showcase as he really put himself on Sweden’s radar with his offensive vision and speed. He was patient, agile and deceptive with his decision-making. He’s extremely confident when he has control of the puck and doesn’t force plays if there’s nothing there. He can evade pressure very well and can instantly change the pace of the game. He can break up and intercept plays very well to pick his spots and force the play the other way.

Johansson may not be the marquee name on Sweden’s blueline and he’s definitely flying under the radar. However, he’ll play an important role given his play on both sides of the puck as it will surely benefit Sweden. They love their puck-moving defensemen and Johansson will definitely be one that can do just that alongside Sahlin Wallenius and Bouemedienne.

Danford and Johansson Will Show Their Value

Heading into this tournament, both Danford and Johansson are poised to show their value as the team’s top prospects within the system. While they’re different defenders, they’ll play specific roles with both Canada and Sweden; Danford with his defensive game and Johansson with his strong mobility and two-way game.

Both teams will look to change their misfortunes around as they look to be on top of the junior hockey world.