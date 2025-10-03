5 Maple Leafs Standouts From the Preseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the final stretch of the preseason with one more game remaining before they kick off the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. While many are expecting the star players like Auston Matthews and William Nylander to stand out and carry the offensive load, there are other players that have taken the spotlight.

While the focus will be on the star players, there are others further down the lineup that have stood out in a positive way. Here are five players that have stood out to this point in the preseason.

Nicolas Roy

Acquired in the Mitch Marner sign and trade, Nicolas Roy may not put up the points, but he has shown to be the kind of third line centre that the Maple Leafs could use. He has been out most of the preseason due to an injury, but in the one game he has played, he has shown his skillset in terms of his anticipation and fore-checking style of play. The third line is still finding their chemistry, but Roy was instantly noticeable.

Nicolas Roy, Toronto Maple Leafs (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Over the last four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, Roy has been able to hover around the 15-goal mark along with 30- 40 points each season. He has already described how he would fit in with head coach Craig Berube’s style of play as he displays that hard-working mindset every shift. He has a Stanley Cup to his name, so Roy knows what it takes to win. That, along with the ability to be a menace in the offensive zone and showing great vision to intercept plays and transition quickly could benefit the team.

Easton Cowan

Coming into the season, Easton Cowan was on a mission to make an impression during training camp. He added more strength, got quicker and once again dominated the Ontario Hockey League playoffs and Memorial Cup. Many wondered if Cowan would be able to come in and steal a roster spot. He was going to get an opportunity to do so and it looks like he already has done just that.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Cowan came in, stuck to his strengths as a player and didn’t stray away from what makes him successful on the ice. He has two assists in three games and has already fit in with the way the team wants to play. He hounds pucks, never gives up on plays and still has the skill to boot that makes him a dangerous player. He has already formed great chemistry with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton and as a result, he has vaulted over players like Nickolas Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok on the depth chart. He played his game his way and it worked out for the better. It’s on him now to keep the spot and not let it go.

Ben Danford

When you’re getting high praise from the veterans as well as the head coach, you know you’re doing something right. Much like Cowan, Ben Danford has been sticking to what makes himself successful on the ice and not straying away from that. He has quickly put himself on the map to make the NHL sooner rather than later this preseason.

Related: Maple Leafs Prospects Cowan & Danford Had Strong Showings in OHL Final

Danford’s two-way game, strong defensive IQ and simplicity to his game already made him a top prospect in the system. But now his game has elevated to new heights and learning from the top defenders on this roster and applying it to the ice. He immediately caught Berube’s attention in the first preseason game against the Ottawa Senators and he played the following game with a lot of the regulars. He may not be a productive defender, but he’s smart and always makes and executes the right plays.

Scott Laughton

After being acquired by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline, Scott Laughton really wasn’t happy with how things initially went with his new team. However, with a full season ahead of him and a hot start in the preseason, he looks like the player the team acquired as he can consistently provide a strong impact.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He looked really strong in his first game against the Ottawa Senators and his line with Lorentz and Cowan were easily the top line against the Montreal Canadiens as he had two goals and two assists in a 7-2 win. Laughton looks more comfortable this time around as his speed, aggressive play in battles and even skill in tight is evident. With him centring a competitive fourth line, they could get more opportunities and ice time. He looks to be a man on a mission this time around and his play during the preseason is a great starting point for him to be more effective this season.

Dennis Hildeby

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty with Joseph Woll’s leave of absence, Dennis Hildeby has a done a great job to assume the backup role for the time being. While the numbers may be skewed for goalies in the preseason, Hildeby has stopped all 21 shots he has faced at five-on-five and looks to be on the season roster when it opens up.

Related: Anthony Stolarz Credits Fans’ Passion, Loyalty for Staying With Maple Leafs

I’ve really been impressed with the progress Hildeby has had made compared to last season where it was his first real opportunity in the NHL, going 3-3 with a .872 save percentage and 3.33 goals against average. With that experience under his belt, he looks calmer and more composed this time around where he isn’t as aggressive with his movements and tracks the puck better. He could look to improve on his rebound control, but the size and athleticism in the crease definitely works to his advantage.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.