Maple Leafs’ Fourth Line Has the Chance to Be Impactful This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are just past the halfway point of the preseason, as they’re now 2-1-1. At this time of the year, there shouldn’t be a whole lot of stock put into performances, line combinations, etc. However, it does serve as the framework for something that could work during the regular season and even the playoffs.

While the majority of the roster appears to be set, there’s still a big question mark when it comes to the fourth line. Naturally, Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton look poised to hold down their spots but the question is who can be their other linemate. Calle Jarnkrok is healthy and has looked okay to this point, but Easton Cowan has also faired extremely well in his role alongside the two veterans.

They’ve spent most of the time together in the games where they were a competitive fourth line and the results have been favourable. Their performance and chemistry of being the top line in a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens was evident as they were dominant in all aspects. With Cowan feeling motivated to crack the roster, he doesn’t look out of place alongside Lorentz and Laughton and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Cowan Making Impression on Fourth Line

It’s no surprise that the Maple Leafs would like to get a little punch and intensity from a number of their players. We’re well aware of what Lorentz can do as a bottom-six forward, given the intensity he brings. While Laughton admitted to not having the start he wanted to his tenure as a Maple Leaf, he immediately changed that with his overall play, speed and capped it off with a four-point performance as they were the best line in that win. (from, ‘Scott Laughton’s frankness a breath of fresh air as Maple Leafs hit the ice’, Toronto Sun 9/18/25)

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

With Cowan being youngest of the two, he didn’t look out of place with two veterans on the fourth line. While it’s a small sample, a spot on the fourth line now might be his to lose at this point.

Coming into the season, expectations needed to be tempered with Cowan. However, there’s a certain role that he can play and excel at no matter where he is in the lineup; that’s hunting down pucks, battling and anticipating plays. That kind of mindset and style of play is what head coach Craig Berube wants to see and so far, he has been impressed with what he’s doing as he plays with the same drive and compete as Lorentz and Laughton.

Berube alluded to Cowan needing to “stick with what is working” when it comes to him battling for a spot, but also not straying away from the skilled side of things that has made him an offensive threat in the Ontario Hockey League. When he’s buzzing and forcing turnovers and transitioning quickly, that’s when Cowan is effective. If he continues to do the little things right and provide support, he could be on the opening night lineup.

Recently, that line was seen together at Maple Leafs practise. While nothing is set in stone, with Cowan surviving another round of cuts and being a part of what looks like the make-up of the roster come opening night, things look promising. What he has done to this point is encouraging as he is now the one to beat in order for others to crack the roster.

Glimpse of Opening Night?

There can be a lot of variables at play here with the regular season quickly approaching, but Cowan hasn’t slowed down and is doubling down on his commitment to make the team. There’s a lot of competition for one spot, but Cowan is one of the ones that continues to stand out.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While nothing is set in stone, Lorentz, Laughton and Cowan could very well be a line come opening night as they’ve been impressive together. Both Lorentz and Laughton bring that power element and Laughton’s speed and skill can make them dangerous. Add Cowan to the mix as he has the mindset and compete level as both of those players where he battles and never gives up on a play.

Two goals in the first period for Scott Laughton… 👀 pic.twitter.com/7PkHB7Rogt — NHL (@NHL) September 25, 2025

While it is preseason, they have got results at five-on-five in a number of offensive categories. In an extremely small sample size with 12 minutes played together, they have a 71.43 shots for percentage and an expected goal for percentage of 64.73%. In addition, they haven’t been on for a goal against or high danger goal against. While that may not last, their play within their own zone has been noticeable with their coverage and ability to pressure attackers.

Those numbers may not mean much now, but it definitely is a positive sign to see that Berube has something at his disposal when it comes to his fourth line. Again, there is a lot of competition even with Nick Robertson and Jarnkrok on the outside looking in, but Cowan fitting in with Lorentz and Laughton shows that he is ready for the next step.

Every season, the Maple Leafs always try to find a line or combination that works for their bottom-six. They need to add more offense without losing that edge. However, they may have already found a mix that works that involves a rookie that can play a complimentary role to the veterans.

Lorentz, Laughton and Cowan had good results to start the preseason and that could carry over when the regular season starts up.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.