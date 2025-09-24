Maple Leafs’ Robertson & Järnkrok Looking to Keep Roster Spots With Strong Play in Preseason

With the preseason already kicking off, competition for roster spots is fully underway for the Toronto Maple Leafs. There are many looking to make a lasting impression and steal a roster spot, but there are also veterans looking to keep theirs and avoid falling down the depth chart.

With rookies like Easton Cowan looking to make his mark and newcomers Dakota Joshua and Nicolas Roy already filling out the majority of the third line, that leaves very few spots left. Two names coming into camp that were under a lot of pressure were Nicholas Robertson and Calle Järnkrok for their own reasons in order to stay with the team.

It’s early on, but both Robertson and Jarnkrok are already doing their part to stay with the team and prove their value on the roster.

Robertson Answering the Call Again

No one was facing more pressure than Robertson coming into camp. After standing out at the same time last season, taking the opportunity and earning a roster spot, Robertson fell out of favour with head coach Craig Berube at times during the season. He scored 15 times last season, but he saw himself get scratched at different points during the season where his overall play wasn’t where it needed to be.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the skill and speed were evident, but the play away from the puck and his consistency wasn’t there and that’s all it takes to lose your spot in the lineup. With a number of new faces being added, Robertson was once again in tough and needed to once again prove himself to Berube that he can play at not just a high level, but consistently. It’s a new season and Robertson has to deal with competition once again to prove a point and so far, he’s off to another great start.

Berube lauded that Robertson was “noticeable” and “intense” at the start of camp and that fire has been continuing to grow ever since. He scored both goals in a scrimmage and even found the back of the net in typical Robertson fashion with a quick snipe against the Ottawa Senators in the first game of the preseason. He displayed that same energy in the second game, anticipating plays and battling every chance he got to get control of the puck.

With another strong start to the preseason, it’s on Robertson to once again earn it and keep it. Seeing what happened last season, he knows that he’s on thin ice and if there is a stretch of games where he’s not playing at the level Berube wants, he’ll see time as a healthy scratch again. It’s something that he wants to avoid this time and with rumours of him still being a trade asset, it’s on him to remove that label and stay with the team. Otherwise, he could be playing for another team.

Järnkrok Looking Ahead

Much like Robertson, Järnkrok found his way into the rumour mill as a way to clear up cap space. After a strong first season with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23 where he had 20 goals and 39 points, Järnkrok hasn’t reached that mark as he had only 28 combined the following two seasons. Last season was a difficult one for him as he had to undergo hernia surgery and missed significant time.

Now that he’s healthy, that energetic style and speed Järnkrok is known for was definitely evident in his first game of the preseason against the Senators. A minute into the game, he pounced on a turnover and gained possession as the Senators were exiting the zone. He immediately drove hard to the net and capitalized on his opportunity getting his shot by Linus Ullmark for the game’s first goal. It’s those kinds of plays where Järnkrok can be extremely effective to disrupt plays and quickly transition for a scoring chance.

He clearly wasn’t himself last season as he was continuing to get back up to game speed when he returned. He has now put those struggles behind him and is now looking ahead to getting back to the level that he knows he can play at. With the Maple Leafs needing to get contributions elsewhere, a healthy Järnkrok could be beneficial. Much like Robertson, it’s on him now to keep playing at this pace and maintain his spot on the roster as he can be a serviceable veteran on the wing for this team.

Then again, the competition is going to be fierce. Järnkrok really needs to keep pushing forward and give it his all every game. Otherwise, he could be on the outside looking in. There were moments where he looked great with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton on the fourth line, which is something that could continue to work this season with their chemistry.

Robertson and Järnkrok were definitely on the outside looking in coming into camp. Early on, they’re definitely making a case and proving a point that they can still provide a positive impact to the team. Whether it’s the speed or the tenacity in puck battles, it’s evident early on with their play in both games.