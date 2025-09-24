Woll Timeline, Knoblauch Deal, Hart Decision & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have commented on the personal leave for goaltender Joseph Woll. How long will he be out? Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers close on an extension with head coach Kris Knoblauch? Has Carter Hart made a decision on where he’ll play this season? Finally, is there a chance that Rasmus Andersson could re-sign with the Calgary Flames?

Timeline on Joseph Woll’s Leave from Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll is taking a personal leave of absence, the team confirmed, citing a private family matter. GM Brad Treliving emphasized it’s not related to substance abuse, but no timeline has been set for his return.

“We’re all here for him and feel for him,” teammate Matthew Knies said. Head coach Craig Berube added, “It’s obviously a tough situation for him…We miss him, and we’re all here to support him as best we can.” GM Brad Treliving said, “It’s not a case where it’s like, okay, I’m going to be gone for X amount of days and then I’ll be back. I don’t think it’s clear yet how long this absence is going to be.”

In the meantime, in the midst of his contract negotiations, Anthony Stolarz will step in as the starter, with Dennis Hildeby backing him up. Stolarz’s contract extension talks are ongoing, with the hope of finalizing a deal before the season opener.

Is a Kris Knoblauch Extension Close with the Oilers?

While Connor McDavid dominates offseason headlines, head coach Kris Knoblauch is quietly set for a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. Entering the final year of his original three-year deal, Knoblauch said he was hoping his deal would get done soon.

Today, being Knoblauch’s birthday, a sense is emerging that this deal could be finalized as early as today. Reports suggest he’ll receive a significant raise and a likely three-year extension. If not done today, the hope is that both sides can potentially finalize something before the season begins.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

It is also being reported that the Oilers are working on an extension with defenseman Jake Walman. That deal could also be announced imminently, as it appears evident from the Vasily Podkolzin deal that the Oilers aren’t waiting on Connor McDavid to sign other players.

Carter Hart Narrows Down Choice to Two Teams

“It’s decision time for Carter Hart,” says TSN Insider Chris Johnston, who reports the netminder is eliminating teams from his list. It is reportedly down to two teams: the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Johnston then said:

“He will start to rule out some of those remaining teams, obviously pick where he’s going, and the key part of the timing here is that he can essentially agree to terms next week, next Wednesday, October 1st, and the contract can be registered October 15th, so he’s getting very close to determining where he goes next.”

Rasmus Andersson Staying with the Flames?

Rasmus Andersson, long considered a likely trade candidate, may still re-sign with the Calgary Flames, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. Although a near-trade to the Vegas Golden Knights fell through, both sides have chosen to start the season without a deal or trade.

LeBrun notes that while an eight-year extension would potentially convince Andersson to re-sign with the Flames, the organization is hesitant to pursue such a move. For now, Andersson is focused on playing his best for Calgary, with a trade still the most likely outcome before the March 6 deadline, though a revisit of extension talks remains on the table.

