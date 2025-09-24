Devils Bringing Back Beer Stick for Select Games + New Food Lineup

With a new season typically comes exciting new additions to the New Jersey Devils‘ fan experience. On Tuesday, just ahead of the Devils’ second preseason contest, they were able to showcase some new concessions offerings to the media.
Related: New Jersey Devils Storylines to Follow at 2025 Training Camp
While there’s a lot to dive into, let’s get the best news out of the way: The Hockey Writers confirmed from a Levy Restaurants/Prudential Center source that the infamous beer stick (pictured below) will return for weekend back-to-backs at the Prudential Center. The team will release the official, finalized list of dates shortly.
Aside from the return of the fan favorite item, there is a lot more to be excited about. The Devils are also bringing many new food options to the concourse. After trying each and every one (I was so full I could barely move after), I am here to give my honest thoughts.
For some background, I spent a chunk of my summer going on a food tour across nearby Major League Baseball stadiums — from the award-winning Sushi Burrito and Specialty Eggrolls at Citi Field, to the “Judge” Wagyu Burger at Yankees Stadium, to the classic “Fenway Frank” at Fenway Park, it’s not exactly easy to impress me. But still, I left the event confidently believing that most of the new Pru Center additions could stack up to some of the best arena/stadium food around.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Aron Zaks, the Executive Chef for Levy Restaurants / Prudential Center. He’s been a native of New Jersey for his entire life and wanted to give some true Jersey flair to the concessions experience. “We’re super excited, especially because we’ve heard fan voices and we have to give them what they need.”
Those fan voices he speaks of were surveys given to Devils’ season ticket holders at the end of last season. Their responses weren’t unnoticed — all criticism was truly critical to shaping this season’s fan experience.
“Our goal is to raise our food and beverage game every season…we’re making sure there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy on gameday,” added Dana Seiden, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for New Jersey Devils / Prudential Center, in the Devils’ press release.
The New Additions + Thoughts
Here are the brand-new additions to the 2025-26 food lineup, as well as where they can be found on gamedays:
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Available @ Section 4 – Mighty Quinns
This menu offering features Mighty Quinns pulled pork, their signature barbecue sauce, pickled cucumbers and pickled red onions. If you’ve been to their official location in Clifton, you’d know their pulled pork is incredible. The warm bun and fresh toppings helped bring it all together for one of the best pulled pork sandwiches you will have. There are no negatives to this offering.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Available @ Section 4 – Mighty Quinns
These feature the same Mighty Quinns pulled pork, which automatically make it a win. Otherwise, they’re the same traditional Prudential Center nachos: Tortilla chips covered in cheese sauce, and also topped with salsa, diced onions, pickled jalapenos and cilantro. It all combines for a very good bite.
Chicken Empanadas
Available @ Section 101 – Goya
These feature chicken tinga and provolone cheese filling, served with mayo ketchup. Simply put: it’s a very good empanada. I’m not the biggest fan of mayo ketchup in general, but it’s provided on the side. The empanada was stuffed well and super flavorful.
Chocolate Covered Rice Krispie Treats
Available @ Section 2 – Portable
The staff was working all summer to perfect these, and it’s safe to say it paid off. “I think it was really fun,” said Zaks. “I was covered in chocolate for days at a time. We have a special machine that keeps the chocolate at a certain temperature, and it’s great. We’re going to be able to hand dip Rice Krispies Treats for 15,000 people every game. It’s going to be super fun.”
Fans can pick their topping. I chose sprinkles, which were delicious, but M&Ms, crushed pretzels, oreos and “other surprises” will be available.
Goalie Helmet Garlic Knots
Available @ Section 4, 16 and 130
These garlic knots are irresistible. The smell alone makes you fall in love…and the taste is even better than the smell. The goalie helmet they come in is the cherry on top. They’re served with Prudential Center’s house made marinara sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Available @ Section 12 & 111
Part of the fan feedback the Devils received from season ticket holders was to add healthier options. They are doing so by adding a whole healthy cart (scroll to the bottom for more details), but also adding this chicken sandwich, which was fantastic. It features grilled chicken breast, white cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese (Regular & Bacon Jam) w/Tomato Bisque
Available @ Sections 1, 118 & 126
The regular grilled cheese features American cheese, provolone and white cheddar cheese on Texas Toast. It was nothing out of the ordinary, but the bacon jam option makes it go from ‘okay’ to ‘great’, if that appeals to you. The tomato bisque it’s served with was piping hot and delicious — perfect for dipping.
New: Healthy Cart
There will also be a “Prudential Center Healthy Cart”, located in Section 8. All options are pre-packaged and allergen information is made very clear. Here are the food options:
- Garden Veggie Hummus Wrap
- Southwest Veggie Wrap
- Garden Salad
- Pesto Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Chocolate Pudding Trifle
- Turkey & Swiss on Gluten Free Roll
- Turkey & Swiss on Multi-Grain Roll
Various healthier chips and snacks (including gluten-free options) will be available as well.
Final Thoughts
It’s clear that the Prudential Center took a big step forward in the concessions game for the 2025-26 season. After spending my summer around some pretty incredible food, I had to go into this tasting with low expectations…but it’s safe to say they were blown out of the water.
There’s no question that fans will enjoy all these new additions. To quote myself to a fellow media member when leaving the event: “Wow, I didn’t have a single bad meal that entire time.”