Maple Leafs News & Rumours: OT Loss, Robertson’s Future & Woll’s Absence

If there’s one thing the Toronto Maple Leafs never seem to do quietly, it’s start a season. Even in the preseason, there’s always something: a game that tells us more than we want to admit, a trade rumour that won’t go away, or a lineup twist that leaves fans wondering.

The Maple Leafs lost a tight one to the Ottawa Senators last night, with Shane Pinto sealing the deal in overtime. Trade buzz is once again swirling around Nicholas Robertson, raising questions about Toronto’s ability to develop its own young talent. And just as training camp was finding its rhythm, Joseph Woll stepped away for personal reasons, leaving the team to lean heavily on its depth in goal.

Let’s dig into the three storylines in this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours.

Item One: Pinto’s OT Heroics Lift Senators Over Maple Leafs

Five months after Toronto sent Ottawa packing in the playoffs, the Senators got a bit of revenge at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 2–0 lead, thanks to Auston Matthews’ opening wrist shot and a power-play goal from Bobby McMann, set up nicely by rookie Easton Cowan. Matias Maccelli, trying to earn a spot on the top line with Matthews and Matthew Knies, picked up assists on both goals.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dennis Hildeby was excellent in net, stopping all 23 shots he faced through two periods before giving way to Artur Akhtyamov. But things unraveled in the third. Fabian Zetterlund scored shorthanded to spark Ottawa’s comeback, and with just over two minutes left, Pinto tied the game on the power play. Overtime lasted only 16 seconds before Pinto struck again on a breakaway to seal the Senators’ 3–2 win.

It’s still preseason, but the game highlighted two truths: Toronto’s stars can drive offence. And one or two defensive lapses can quickly flip the script.

Item Two: If Robertson Goes, It’s Another Sign Toronto Can’t Develop Prospects

The trade chatter around Robertson isn’t going away. Rumours have linked the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Pittsburgh Penguins as possible landing spots. However, at $1.825 million on the cap with restricted free agency looming, he’s an interesting gamble.

Nicholas Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What’s striking isn’t just Robertson’s uncertain role—it’s the pattern. At 23, he’s still young, but between injuries and inconsistent usage, the Maple Leafs haven’t carved out a stable spot for him. The organization had a similar experience with Timothy Liljegren: a promising draft pick who never quite became what he could have under Toronto’s watch. If Robertson moves, it’ll be another example of the organization struggling to turn its own prospects into everyday NHL players.

For Robertson, a fresh start might be best. More ice time, fewer expectations, and a chance to play through mistakes could reignite his career. You almost have to believe that could be what Robertson wishes for – at least deep down. For the Maple Leafs, the move wouldn’t significantly impact the salary cap. Still, it would raise an uncomfortable question: how many homegrown players are actually being developed into impact pieces here?

Item Three: Will the Maple Leafs Rely on Depth Goaltending with Woll Away?

The biggest shock of camp this week came when Toronto announced Woll was stepping away indefinitely for personal reasons. General manager Brad Treliving was clear: the team’s priority is supporting Woll, and there’s no timeline for his return.

That leaves Anthony Stolarz as the starter, with Dennis Hildeby likely to slide into the backup role. As noted, Hildeby looked sharp on Tuesday night against Ottawa, playing two clean periods, while Arturs Akhtyamov allowed a pair in the third but didn’t look overwhelmed. Both are promising, but leaning on such inexperience is a risk if Woll misses significant time.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, contract talks with Stolarz are reportedly progressing. Given Woll’s situation, securing Stolarz may now be less a luxury and more a necessity. For Craig Berube, it’s an early test of both his depth chart and his ability to steady the group in front of whoever is in the net.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

These three storylines—the loss to Ottawa, Robertson’s uncertain future, and Woll’s absence—capture the state of the Maple Leafs right now: plenty of talent, lots of questions, and a tiny margin for error. This team can outscore anyone on a good night, but defensive lapses and shaky special teams keep haunting them.

The front office, meanwhile, faces tough calls. If Robertson is dealt, it signals again that Toronto isn’t finishing the development process with its own players. And in the net, if Woll’s absence stretches on, Hildeby or Akhtyamov will have to grow up quickly.

The season hasn’t started, and already the Maple Leafs are being put to the test. Maybe that’s the best thing—because if there’s one lesson from years past, it’s that Toronto can’t afford to wait until April to start answering tough questions.